A Ton of Gerber's Best EDC and Outdoor Gear Is Up to 40% Off Right Now

For 80 years, Gerber has been designing and making knives, multi-tools, and various other outdoor and everyday carry products in Portland, Oregon. In that span, the company has approached toolmaking creatively, producing innovative things like a multi-tool that prioritizes the screwdriver, and a camping utensil unlike any other. The tools that the brand makes are capable enough for hunters and soldiers but are perfect for the everyday user too.

Right now, a ton of Gerber's best gear from across its catalog, both classic and novel, is up to 4o percent off during the brand's spring sale. That includes some favorites, old and new, like the Dime keychain multi-tool (a steal at just over $15), the Japanese-inspired Ayako folding knife and even the exceptional Compleat camp utensil kit. If you're looking for a new multi-tool, knife and/or some other related gear and equipment, now is a good time to save on one you'll have for a lifetime.

