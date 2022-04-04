Today's Top Stories
A Ton of Gerber's Best EDC and Outdoor Gear Is Up to 40% Off Right Now

Your best chance to get the brand's great discounted knives, multi-tools and more this spring.

By Tanner Bowden and Sean Tirman
gerber ayako
Gerber

For 80 years, Gerber has been designing and making knives, multi-tools, and various other outdoor and everyday carry products in Portland, Oregon. In that span, the company has approached toolmaking creatively, producing innovative things like a multi-tool that prioritizes the screwdriver, and a camping utensil unlike any other. The tools that the brand makes are capable enough for hunters and soldiers but are perfect for the everyday user too.

Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool Knife
Gerber gerbergear.com
Right now, a ton of Gerber's best gear from across its catalog, both classic and novel, is up to 4o percent off during the brand's spring sale. That includes some favorites, old and new, like the Dime keychain multi-tool (a steal at just over $15), the Japanese-inspired Ayako folding knife and even the exceptional Compleat camp utensil kit. If you're looking for a new multi-tool, knife and/or some other related gear and equipment, now is a good time to save on one you'll have for a lifetime.

Today's Best Outdoor Deals

All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry huckberry.com
$188 $141 (25% OFF)

With a completely waterproof exterior, a grippy Vibram outsole and style to spare, these are the great-looking rugged boots you've been looking for — get 'em while you can.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER ADVENTURE BOOTS

LifeStraw Water Filter
LifeStraw Water Filter
LifeStraw rei.com
$19.95
$20 $15 (25% OFF)

With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

SOG Flash AT Folding Knife
SOG Flash AT Folding Knife
SOG huckberry.com
$75 $60 (20% OFF)

Everyone needs a solid folding knife in their everyday carry. And this one has the benefit of a stupendous pedigree, rugged materials and an ambidextrous format for all you left-handers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Happy Hour Chair
Happy Hour Chair
ALPS Mountaineering backcountry.com
$55.96
$70 $49 (30% OFF)

Enjoying the outdoors isn't all rigorous hikes and stream crossings. For the relaxation that comes in-between, you can count on this chair with its supportive frame and cup holder.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Cyclone 60L Duffel
Cyclone 60L Duffel
Dakine backcountry.com
$300 $121 (60% OFF)

Not only is this bag plenty large enough for all your weekend getaway gear (and then some), but it also converts into a backpack for easier carry and it has a weatherproof exterior.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DURABLE TRAVEL DUFFELS

Solo Performance Sunglasses
Solo Performance Sunglasses
Alba Optics huckberry.com
$232 $162 (30% OFF)

Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Amazon
$800 $643 (19% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
REI
$349 $300 (14% OFF)

With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POWER BANKS

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Amazon
$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.

READ ABOUT FITNESS TRACKERS & SMARTWATCHES

Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
REI
$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
REI
$110 $85 (22% OFF)

These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

