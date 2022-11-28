Today's Top Stories
Save $150 on This Great E-Bike That’ll Improve Your Commute (and Get a Free Jacket)

These e-bikes can turn a sweaty, frustrating ride into an easy, peaceful experience — but the Cyber Monday deal ends tonight.

By Sean Tirman and Will Sabel Courtney
guy on ebike
Super73

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

black friday and cyber monday deals 2022

We’re big believers in e-bikes here at Gear Patrol. Sure, plenty of hardcore cyclists may scoff at adding electric assistance to a bicycle, but unless you’re a Luddite or triathlete, there’s little reason to stay away from these battery-assisted bikes. As we mentioned when we named the Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert the best outdoor product of 2019, e-bikes open up the cycling world to more people than ever before

Of course, at $8,225, the Turbo Kenvo Expert may be too rich for your blood. It’s basically the cycling equivalent of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, though — a high-performance hybrid wonder machine for the super-enthusiast. If you’re just looking for an e-bike to ride to work during the week or hit a casual trail on the weekend, however, there are quite a few less expensive options. And a bunch of the best of them — Super73’s catalog of e-bike offerings — are currently cheaper than normal for Cyber Monday.

Super73
SUPER73-S1
super73.com
SHOP NOW

For instance, the burly Super73-S1 Motorbike and Super73-Z1 Lightweight E-Bike both turn the daily ride n’ grind into an easy cruise, thanks to their integrated batteries and beefy, bump-absorbent tires. The Super73-S1 is bigger and burlier, with a larger battery that delivers between 25 and 35 miles of range on a charge; the smaller, more colorful Super73-S2 does 15–25 miles on a charge, which is still likely more than enough to handle your commute. Either way, you can recoup that power from a wall outlet while you’re at work, then hit an electrically-powered top speed of 20 mph on your way home.

SUPER73-Z1
super73.com
SHOP NOW

Normally, the Super73-Z1 goes for $1,400, while the Super73-S1 sells for $2,200. Right now, however, both of them (and all other in-stock bikes) are $150 off at Super73, which means the Super73-Z1 is just $1,345 and the Super73-S1 is $2,045. We’d spring for the bigger, more powerful model — not just for the extra range, but also for the looks. But there’s no bad choice here; just two great ways to improve your commute. And while the sale also includes a free jacket with purchase (the 100 percent discount applies at checkout), it ends after today (November 28) — so you'll want to act quickly.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket
Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket
Relwen huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $193 (35% OFF)

This military-inspired jacket from Relwen is an ideal layer for winter, whether you're using it as a top layer or bundling beneath a winter jacket.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Stündenglass Gravity Infuser
Stündenglass Gravity Infuser
stundenglass.com
SHOP NOW

$599 $420 (30% OFF)

One of our favorite gravity bongs, the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser features a built-in percolation system that delivers water-filtered, cooled smoke for the perfect smoke, every time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
fieldcompany.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $102 (30% OFF)

The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.

THESE ARE THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS TO BUY

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $104 (30% OFF)

Soft, warm and versatile, Outerknown's Blanket Shirt is made from 100% organic cotton, making it the perfect cold-weather companion.

READ MORE ABOUT OUTERKNOWN'S BLANKET SHIRT

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $200 (20% OFF)

Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale at their lowest price ever.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

Blundstone #587 Chelsea Boot
Blundstone #587 Chelsea Boot
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$219 $187 (20% OFF)

A classic Blundstone is a safe bet for any boot fan.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHELSEA BOOTS

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY30)

Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Sonos One
Sonos One
sonos.com
SAVE NOW

$219 $175 (20% OFF)

The Sonos One is the most compact and easy-on-your-wallet speaker from the brand — and now it's 20% off.

HERE'S THE COMPLETE BUYING GUIDE TO SONOS PRODUCTS

Patagonia Nano Puff Vest (Anacapa Blue)
Patagonia Nano Puff Vest (Anacapa Blue)
backcountry.com
$149.00
SHOP NOW

$149 $104.30

The Nano Puff Jacket is one of our top picks for chilly days, and its Vest counterpart is just as desirable: water resistant, windproof, warm and sustainable.

READ OUR FULL GUIDE TO SYNTHETIC JACKETS

Peloton Bike
Peloton Bike
SAVE NOW

$1,445 $1,145 (21% OFF)

Get the OG Peloton Bike for a rare $300 off (plus the price of a monthly membership) to take your at-home workouts to the next level.

DON'T WANT A PELOTON? THESE ARE THE BEST ALTERNATIVES

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $280 (44% OFF)

This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

SUPER73-Z1
SUPER73-Z1
super73.com
$1,345.00
SHOP NOW

$1,495 $1,345

If you're looking for an e-bike for someone, Super73 is offering $150 off a few of its bikes.

READ ABOUT MORE E-BIKES

The James Brand x Huckberry Redstone Pocket Knife
The James Brand x Huckberry Redstone Pocket Knife
The James Brand huckberry.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW

$99 $79

Upgrade your EDC with this handsome collab between two of our favorites: Huckberry and The James Brand.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$188 $150 (20% OFF)

Instead of feeling like a bulky rain boot, these duck boots essentially feel and function like a sneaker. They're lightweight and comfortable, while also offering great stability and traction.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST DUCK BOOTS

Lodge 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge amazon.com
$34.25
$19.90 (42% off)
SHOP NOW

$34 $20 (42% OFF)

You can't beat the price of a cast-iron skillet from Lodge, especially when it's $10 off for Black Friday. And don't be fooled by the low price — a Lodge will last you just as long as a skillet priced in the hundreds.

HERE'S OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO LODGE CAST-IRON COOKWARE

Seiko 5 Sports Black IP SRPD65
Seiko 5 Sports Black IP SRPD65
macys.com
$350.00
$283.50 (19% off)
SHOP NOW

$350 $224 (36% OFF)

Though already an awesome value, it's a good idea to wait for Seiko 5 Sports watches to go on sale. And now's the time to pull that trigger.

READ WHY WE LOVE SEIKO 5 SPORTS WATCHES

Lululemon Studio Mirror
Lululemon Studio Mirror
mirror.co
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $745 (50% OFF)

This double duty full-length mirror and home gym machine will upgrade your at-home workouts. From live classes to personal training, you'll practically have a full-service gym without having to leave your space.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover Hoodie in Navy
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover Hoodie in Navy
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$118 $88 (25% OFF)

The aptly-named 10-year Hoodie promises at least a decade of wear, thanks to sturdy construction and quality materials. Plus, the double-lined hood and 23 ounces of fleece will keep you warm.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ZIP-UP HOODIES

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway cowaymega.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $161 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
tenthousand.cc
SAVE NOW

$64 $39 (39% OFF)

Designed with body-mapped mesh for extra breathability and comfort during long workouts at the gym, this seamless shirt lives up to expectations. (Trust us, we tested it.)

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE TEN THOUSAND SEAMLESS SHIRT

Seiko 5 Sports SRPE51
Seiko 5 Sports SRPE51
macys.com
$275.00
$187.00 (32% off)
SHOP NOW

$275 $176 (36% OFF)

Don't miss Seiko 5 Sports' line of highly versatile, 40mm SRPE series watches like this handsome fella at killer prices.

READ ABOUT SEIKO WATCHES

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
kitchenaid.com
SAVE NOW

$450 $250 (44% OFF)

KitchenAid's signature 5-quart stand mixer is a whopping $200 off, boasting 10 speeds and over 10 compatible attachments to help you cook, bake and more.

EVERY KITCHEN NEEDS THESE SMALL APPLIANCES

Therabody Theragun PRO
Therabody Theragun PRO
therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $449 (25% OFF)

Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGE GUNS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Pax 3 Complete Kit
Pax 3 Complete Kit
PAX pax.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

With exact temperature control, an easy-to-use single button design and an amazing 10-year warranty, the Pax 3 is the best weed vape you can buy — and it's $75 off right now.

THESE ARE THE BEST WEED VAPES

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice hyperice.com
SAVE NOW

$399 $299 (25% OFF)

The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.

READ ABOUT HYPERVOLT VS. THERAGUN

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL jbl.com
SAVE NOW

$50 $25 (50% OFF)

One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATERPROOF BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Rhone Commuter Shirt
Rhone Commuter Shirt
New rhone.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Rhone's Commuter Shirt is not your typical dress shirt. It's packed with anti-odor tech, machine washable and has a button that keeps the collar securely in place during your morning commute.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE OONI FYRA 12

J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $175 (41% OFF W/ CODE FRIDAY)

Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS YOU CAN BUY

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

Oxo makes the best coffee maker you can buy. It's user-friendly, can even brew single servings and, most importantly, it makes a mean cup of joe.

READ ABOUT MORE GREAT COFFEE MAKERS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $349 (19% OFF)

The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
SAVE NOW

$289 $217 (25% OFF)

We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.

HERE ARE THE BEST DUVET COVERS OF 2022

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Half Dome Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Half Dome Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
SAVE NOW

$95 $61 (36% OFF)

Whether shopping for the whiskey lover in your life or buying for yourself, these mountain-themed glasses and decanters are the most gift-worthy glassware you'll find this holiday season.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR WHISKEY LOVERS

