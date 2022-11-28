Save $150 on This Great E-Bike That’ll Improve Your Commute (and Get a Free Jacket)

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

We’re big believers in e-bikes here at Gear Patrol. Sure, plenty of hardcore cyclists may scoff at adding electric assistance to a bicycle, but unless you’re a Luddite or triathlete, there’s little reason to stay away from these battery-assisted bikes. As we mentioned when we named the Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert the best outdoor product of 2019, e-bikes open up the cycling world to more people than ever before

Of course, at $8,225, the Turbo Kenvo Expert may be too rich for your blood. It’s basically the cycling equivalent of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, though — a high-performance hybrid wonder machine for the super-enthusiast. If you’re just looking for an e-bike to ride to work during the week or hit a casual trail on the weekend, however, there are quite a few less expensive options. And a bunch of the best of them — Super73’s catalog of e-bike offerings — are currently cheaper than normal for Cyber Monday.

For instance, the burly Super73-S1 Motorbike and Super73-Z1 Lightweight E-Bike both turn the daily ride n’ grind into an easy cruise, thanks to their integrated batteries and beefy, bump-absorbent tires. The Super73-S1 is bigger and burlier, with a larger battery that delivers between 25 and 35 miles of range on a charge; the smaller, more colorful Super73-S2 does 15–25 miles on a charge, which is still likely more than enough to handle your commute. Either way, you can recoup that power from a wall outlet while you’re at work, then hit an electrically-powered top speed of 20 mph on your way home.

Normally, the Super73-Z1 goes for $1,400, while the Super73-S1 sells for $2,200. Right now, however, both of them (and all other in-stock bikes) are $150 off at Super73, which means the Super73-Z1 is just $1,345 and the Super73-S1 is $2,045. We’d spring for the bigger, more powerful model — not just for the extra range, but also for the looks. But there’s no bad choice here; just two great ways to improve your commute. And while the sale also includes a free jacket with purchase (the 100 percent discount applies at checkout), it ends after today (November 28) — so you'll want to act quickly.

