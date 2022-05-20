The Best Down Jacket We've Found Is Up to 50% Off

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Every year, Gear Patrol editors test as many down jackets as we can get our hands on in search of the best. (Our gear closet would be wall-to-wall with ripstop and feathers if they weren’t so damn compressible.) For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now it’s on sale for 25 percent off at Amazon.

The Super/DS StretchDown edges out the competition through a versatile combination of features, starting with the one in its name: stretch. The jacket’s fabric and unconventional baffle pattern combine to create the most freedom of movement in any down jacket we’ve worn. The design also minimizes cold spots, which increases its primary function: to keep you warm.

Mountain Hardwear has found the design so successful that it's applied the Super/DS formula to new patterns, like an even more winter-ready parka, which is an even better deal than the hoody with 50 percent off at REI.

