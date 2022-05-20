The Best Down Jacket We've Found Is Up to 50% Off

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
Every year, Gear Patrol editors test as many down jackets as we can get our hands on in search of the best. (Our gear closet would be wall-to-wall with ripstop and feathers if they weren’t so damn compressible.) For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now it’s on sale for 25 percent off at Amazon.
The Super/DS StretchDown edges out the competition through a versatile combination of features, starting with the one in its name: stretch. The jacket’s fabric and unconventional baffle pattern combine to create the most freedom of movement in any down jacket we’ve worn. The design also minimizes cold spots, which increases its primary function: to keep you warm.
Mountain Hardwear has found the design so successful that it's applied the Super/DS formula to new patterns, like an even more winter-ready parka, which is an even better deal than the hoody with 50 percent off at REI.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Stock up on trail essentials with Backcountry’s Memorial Day Sale.
A version of our favorite down jacket, the Mountain Hardwear StretchDown Parka is stretchy and flexible while still offering the kind of warmth you need to survive in a snowstorm. And that makes this a truly incredible deal.
Large enough for backyards, portable enough for the campsite and with technology designed to keep the flames hot and efficient while cutting down majorly on smoke, Solo Stove's Ranger is a tough act to follow.
One of Nike's most enduringly popular running sneakers, the Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is comfortable, bouncy, featherlight, and more breathable than its predecessors. And it looks great, too.
With an impressive 750-lumen maximum output and a design that's so sleek and lightweight you might forget you're wearing it, BioLite's Headlamp 750 is, put simply, one of the best around — and it is perfect for camping.
Perhaps the smartest, most efficient low-impact full-body fitness solution around right now, Hydrow's Memorial Day Package includes a 1:1 personal training session, a collection of accessories, free delivery and (of course) the machine itself.
A dining set is one of the best ways to set up your backyard patio for summertime hosting and hang-outs. This one from Outer rarely goes on sale, looks great, and will last through years and years of use.
While these pants look like a classic chino, they're actually made from performance fabrics that are so lightweight that these pants can pack down smaller than a t-shirt. And they're a lot more comfortable than traditional cotton — so much so you might just make these your go-to daily pair.
Combining the best parts of more traditional spring mattresses with those of memory foam, this is Casper's most well-reviewed offering and will give you the best night's sleep you've had each and every night.
An elevated take on a classic wardrobe staple, this take on the trucker jacket is actually made from a polyester-cotton-wool blend (as opposed to denim). This is proof that a must-have jacket style can still be made unique, interesting and new.
Our favorite adjustable kettlebell on the market, this brilliant device takes one of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment and makes it all the more versatile thanks to weights that adjust between 10-40 pounds.
Combining all the best parts of aviator and mountaineering styles, these collaboration sunglasses are as timeless as they are 100% UV-blocking. Plus, they come with a lifetime warranty.
Our top pick for the best automatic standing desk around, this version of Fully's Jarvis also benefits from a durable and water-resistant earth-friendly powder-coated top for some guilt-free durability.
Our favorite USA-made sofa, this one is ultra-comfortable and boasts a gorgeous minimalist modern design. Plus, it can be customized with multiple colors and materials, as a two- or three-seater and the three-seater can be upgraded to a chaise lounge.
Everyone should have at least one fleece jacket in their rotation, but few look (and feel) as good as this one from Outerknown. Along with its smart details, it's also partially made from recycled materials, giving it a sustainability angle, as well.
Smart-looking enough that you could wear it in the office but casual enough to go with an out-on-the-town outfit, this blazer also boasts a bit of stretch for added comfort.
One of the toughest watches on the planet, this timepiece can survive water, mud, impacts, heat, cold, etcetera and keep right on ticking as accurately as ever. And that's just a fraction of what its capable of.
Not all yoga mats are created equal. This one, for instance, is made from natural rubber with a grippy stone-inspired surface, anti-odor properties, a lightweight design and at least 20 percent recycled materials.
Burrow's Nomad sofa was already one of its best-selling top-rated products, but they've made it even better with the addition of a movable chaise lounge for ultimate comfort. And, yes, it still has the features you've come to expect, like integrated USB charging.
Proclaimed as the "world's most efficient electric razor," this wet and dry Pro version has an upgraded head that's even more adept at trimming days-old beard scruff, even in those hard-to-reach areas.
With weights ranging from 18-90 lbs, Onnit's Primal Kettlebells are some of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment anyone can have — and the brand even made our list of the best kettlebells around.
With performance boxer briefs, shorts and a t-shirt included — all of which are anti-odor, moisture-wicking, eco-friendly and more — this bundle includes all your apparel must-haves for even your most intense workouts.
Exclusively available at Backcountry, this insulated backpack makes hauling up to 24 of your favorite cans to and fro easy and simple. Furthermore, it's waterproof, so it won't leak, either.
Crafted from a stretchy, breathable and incredibly soft material — all while still looking put-together — these Everlane jogger pants are a modern-day athleisure style staple at any price, especially when discounted by 40 percent.
The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.