Go Harder with Gigatech’s Favorite Gaming Desktop

Experience faster gameplay and better wins with the new Gaming Titan 5. For a limited time, get 5 percent OFF all orders with code GEAR5

By Gear Patrol Studios
gigatech gaming computer
Gigatech Gaming

If your current gaming rig can't keep up with your skill level or you want hardware that'll push you to improve, Gigatech’s Gaming Titan 5 Gaming Desktop was designed to stream — and help you game — longer, harder and faster. Powered by a

Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics Card, the Gaming Titan 5 can be used to play Triple-A games at even higher frame rates so you can hone and optimize your reaction speed. This desktop is built for the next era of gaming, thanks to its available dual- or quad-channel RAM and upgradeable storage. The Titan 5's aesthetics are designed to keep up with you too: fully synchronized RGB Lighting and stylish RGB tempered glass chassis are showstoppers in their own right. For a limited time, take five percent off all orders with code GEAR5. So act today to bring home the new Gaming Titan 5, and get ready to find out what it’s like to game with nothing holding you back.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
These Discounted Prints Make an Excellent Gift
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss