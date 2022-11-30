Audiophile Deal Alert: Highly Rated Klipsch Speakers for Up to 60% Off

Other World Computing's major sales event includes Klipsch's high-end The Three wireless speaker and R-41PM Powered Speaker pair – for up to 60 percent off.

Other World Computing

Other World Computing only carries the best of tech, from computers and peripherals to memory solutions and more – including drool-worthy audio gear. Head to the OWC site for major holiday deals in every category, but start your hunt with these two phenomenal deals on Klipsch speakers. The Three (reg. $499, now $198) is Klipsch's multi-room-ready Bluetooth-connected wireless speaker with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. The understated Midcentury-Modern-style speaker features real wood veneer and a woven grill, behind which lives big power: two 2.25-inch full-range stereo drivers, dual-opposed 5.25-inch passive radiators for deep bass and Klipsch's 5.25-inch long-throw woofer.

For a slightly more traditional speaker setup, grab the R-41PM Powered Speakers (re. $399, now $228) with a built-in amplifier for massive, faithful sound in a compact, intelligent package. For clear, reliable sound at any volume, the R-41PM duo packs in 240W of peak system power and 76Hz-21kHz frequency response. Featuring other signature Klipsch elements, like 90ºx90º Tractrix horn tech, Linear Travel Suspension aluminum tweeter and spun copper IMG woofer cones, this speaker pair will be music to every ear.

Klipsch The Three

Price: $499 $198

SHOP NOW

R-41PM Powered Speakers

Price: $399 $228

SHOP NOW

