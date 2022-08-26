Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
SHOP NOW
UP TO 20% OFF
For a limited time, all Pax 3 devices are now 20% off. Compatible with cannabis flower or concentrate, these award-winning vapes are super easy to use and have won major recognition from both Wirecutter and Gear Patrol.
$300 $225 (25% OFF)
Yeti's dog bed, like all of the brand's gear, is brilliant from tip to tail. And while it makes an excellent bed for your home, garage, workshop or wherever else, it was also made with a removable pad that makes it an excellent option for dogs and owners that do a lot of travel.
READ ABOUT THE BEST DOG BEDS
$400 $320 (20% OFF)
If you want to start making restaurant-quality pizzas in your own backyard, Ooni's Koda is one of the best options you have. The oven can reach up to 500 degrees and cook pizzas in only 60 seconds, meaning you can spend less time cooking and more time eating.
READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW
$695 $350 (50% OFF)
This pilot's watch from Bulova was made to go to the moon and features everything a lunar pilot could expect from their watch. The chronograph ensured that the astronauts could keep track of their oxygen, battery and water all in one place.
READ ABOUT THE BEST MILITARY WATCHES