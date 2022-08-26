Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today’s Best Deals: 20% Off Our Favorite Vape, 50% Off a Bulova Watch & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Ben Bowers
sponsored deal man holding pax vape and mug

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Pax 3
sponsored deal man holding pax vape and mug

SHOP NOW

UP TO 20% OFF

For a limited time, all Pax 3 devices are now 20% off. Compatible with cannabis flower or concentrate, these award-winning vapes are super easy to use and have won major recognition from both Wirecutter and Gear Patrol.

Yeti Dog Bed
Yeti
SHOP AT YETI

$300 $225 (25% OFF)

Yeti's dog bed, like all of the brand's gear, is brilliant from tip to tail. And while it makes an excellent bed for your home, garage, workshop or wherever else, it was also made with a removable pad that makes it an excellent option for dogs and owners that do a lot of travel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOG BEDS

Ooni Koda Pizza Oven
Williams Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$400 $320 (20% OFF)

If you want to start making restaurant-quality pizzas in your own backyard, Ooni's Koda is one of the best options you have. The oven can reach up to 500 degrees and cook pizzas in only 60 seconds, meaning you can spend less time cooking and more time eating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

BioLite Wood & Charcoal Burning Fire Pit
BioLite
SHOP AT BIOLITE

$300 $225 (25% OFF)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Bulova Archive Series Lunar Pilot Chronograph
Amazon
SHOP AT AMAZON

$695 $350 (50% OFF)

This pilot's watch from Bulova was made to go to the moon and features everything a lunar pilot could expect from their watch. The chronograph ensured that the astronauts could keep track of their oxygen, battery and water all in one place.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MILITARY WATCHES

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss