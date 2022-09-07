Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 50% Off Patagonia Nano Puffs, a Deal on Monos Luggage & More

By Will Porter
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Apple
Apple AirPods Max
$549 $429 (22% OFF)

Apple's AirPods Max have returned to their lowest price ever on Amazon, so if you've been waiting for the moment to invest then now is your chance. Besides looking super sleek, the headphones offer excellent sound quality and noise cancellation and will pair easily with your Apple devices.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE APPLE VS SONY HEADPHONES

Patagonia
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
$199 $99 (50% OFF)

One of Patagonia's best-selling jackets of all time, the Nano Puff is lightweight, flexible, wind-resistant, made largely from recycled materials and can capture your body heat to keep you warm wherever your adventures might take you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INSULATED JACKETS

Monos
Monos Carry-On Pro
Courtesy
$300 $285 (5% OFF)

Believe it or not, our testers actually preferred this carry-on over the internet's favorite from Away. And right now you can get it at a discount, right on time for all your holiday travel planning.

READ OUR MONOS VS. AWAY HEAD-TO-HEAD

Vitamix
Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle
$790 $500 (36% OFF)

Complete with one of the most powerful non-industrial blenders you can get — the kind that will pulverize fruits and veggies into the smoothest smoothies you've ever had — this kit even comes with its own recipe book.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLENDERS

Spark Grills
Spark Grill Prime Package
$1,199 $899 (25% OFF W/ CODE SPARK300)

One of the best all-in-one charcoal grills you can buy, this bad boy can handle everything from slow-roasted pork to pizza (and then some). And the Prime Package includes everything you need to get started.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

