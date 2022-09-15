Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Nike Pegasus on Sale, a Patagonia Fleece for Just $83 & More

By Will Porter
collage of patagonia zip nike shield pegasus and takibi grill
Courtesy

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Nike
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield
Fleet Feet
SHOP AT FLEETFEET.COM

$130 $98 (25% OFF)

The Zoom Pegasus 38 shield takes the legendary Nike Pegasus silhouette and fortifies it for bad weather, making it the ideal training shoe for running in the cold and wet. It's upgraded with a tacky rubber sole, a water repellent upper and a lining made to keep your feet warm.

READ MORE ABOUT COLD WEATHER RUNNING GEAR

Patagonia
Patagonia R1 Air Zip-Neck Top
Backcountry
SHOP AT BACKCOUNTRY

$119 $83 (30% OFF)

The R1 is the ideal fleece top. It can be worn during just about any cool-weather activity, whether you're hitting the trails for a run or headed up the mountain for some skiing. It's breathable, has a handy stash pocket and stretch panels for improved mobility.

READ ABOUT PATAGONIA'S NEW OWNERSHIP

Snow Peak
Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill
Snow Peak
SHOP AT SNOWPEAK.COM

$350 $280 (20% OFF)

Makers of some of the finest outdoor gear you can buy, Snow Peak has something special on its hands with the Takibi grill collection. Made from stainless steel that will last a lifetime, this packable, modular fire and grill set is the ideal addition to a backyard or car camping setup.

READ MORE ABOUT SNOW PEAK

Toloco
Toloco Massage Gun
Amazon
SHOP AT AMAZON

$220 $70 (68% OFF)

If you've been wanting to get a percussion massage gun but aren't ready to splurge on one of the big brands, this is the deal you've been waiting for. This massage gun comes with a ton of accessories, a case and has 20 speed levels.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGE GUNS

Garmin
Garmin Approach S10 GPS Golf Watch
Amazon
SHOP AT AMAZON

$150 $120 (20% OFF)

Get a little extra help on the links with the sleek, easy-t0-use Garmin Approach golf watch. The watch gives you yardage to the front, middle and back of the green from wherever you're standing, plus you can keep score on the watch and upload it later.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMARTWATCHES

