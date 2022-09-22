Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: A Rare iPad Deal, 43% Off a TriggerPoint Foam Roller & More

By Will Porter
collage of a foam roller, nap pillow, and ipad

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Apple
2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB)
SAVE NOW

$749 $679 (9% OFF)

It's rare to score any deal on an Apple iPad (the industry standard for tablets), least of all the latest generation. But you can save $70 on this one right now... while supplies last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

TriggerPoint
TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Vibrating Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$105 $60 (43% OFF)

Our pick for the best foam roller upgrade, this one vibrates (and has four different speeds) so you can really loosen up those sore muscles after a good workout.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FOAM ROLLERS

Ostrichpillow
Ostrichpillow Original Napping Pillow
SAVE NOW

$96 $72 (25% OFF)

Sure, it looks weird, but this napping pillow is designed to block out light and distractions so you can get a power nap in anywhere, anytime. It's also wildly popular and almost never goes on sale.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PILLOWS

Super73
Super73 Z1 Electric Bike
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $1,345 (10% OFF)

Made to cruise at speeds of up to 20 mph and with a 15+ mile range, Super73's Z1 is the perfect e-bike for tooling around the neighborhood, doing quick errand runs and/or hitting the boardwalk. And it doesn't hurt that it looks great, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC BIKES

Tanner Goods
Tanner Goods Utility Bifold Wallet
Courtesy
SAVE NOW

$125 $100 (20% OFF W/ CODE HELLOFALL)

Our favorite all-around bifold wallet, this offering from Tanner Goods is carefully crafted from top-grain leather that will age gorgeously over time and has enough space for all your cash and cards (and then some).

READ ABOUT THE BEST WALLETS

