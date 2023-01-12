The Best Wallets for Men: Options for Every Budget and Style

Wallets may come in all shapes and sizes but one thing is certain: They’re an essential part of a person’s EDC. Every wallet is designed to hold and secure daily necessities, including a driver’s license, cash, credit cards and other requisite cards.

Types of Wallets

Though the wallet’s purpose is simple and rooted in function, there are numerous styles that achieve this end, ranging from minimalist styles (card holders and slim folding wallets) to more classic designs (bi-fold wallets and trucker wallets). These are the types we recognize (and recommend):

Card Holders

This non-folding slim wallet style has at least one slot that’s sized for credit cards and drivers licenses. Many card holders will feature a center slot, and two exterior slots. They are perfect for carrying just the essentials: a few cards and some folded bills.

Shop for your next card carrier in our buying guide to card holders.

Slim Folding Wallets

Like the card holder, the slim folding wallet is a smaller wallet primarily designed to hold cards. Unlike the card holder, however, it has a bi-fold design. The interior slots are big enough for a few cards or folded cash.

Bi-Fold Wallets

This may be the most traditional wallet style. The folding design is sized to hold paper bills unfolded in a full-length pocket. Most bi-folds carry slots for cards on the interior of the wallet.

Trucker Wallets

Inspired by the long wallets used by truckers and motorcycle riders, this wallet is the largest style. Usually, it features a snap closure, and the wallet may include a slot for bills, a zippered coin pouch and multiple slots for cards.

Passport Wallets

As the name implies, this wallet is sized to carry a passport and is ideal for international travel. Designs often include a slot for a passport, a pocket for currency and slots for cards.

Phone Wallets

Consolidating your carry, some brands offer a wallet with space to hold your phone. While design differs widely — some brands have a pouch, some use a grippy material, others secure it with hooks — the intent is the same. Most phone wallets also include slots for cash and cards.

Zip Wallets

This wallet style has a zipper to keep your valuables secure. Zip wallets come in many shapes and sizes and are simply defined by the presence of a zipper closure.

How We Tested