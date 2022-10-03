Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: This Baratza Coffee Grinder Is on Sale, Specialized Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Ben Bowers
collage of a countertop garden, jacket, and coffee grinder

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Baratza
Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
SAVE NOW

$170 $136 (20% OFF)

Our selection for the best coffee grinder you can buy, this one offers a consistent grind every time; it has easily replaceable parts; and the brand's customer service is second to none.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS

Aerogarden
Aerogarden Harvest Slim
SAVE NOW

$165 $100 (39% OFF W/ EXCLUSIVE CODE GPHARVEST)

Even if you live in the middle of Manhattan in a tiny apartment, you can still grow fresh herbs (and other plant life) with the simple, beautiful, clever Harvest Slim pod garden from Aerogarden.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR PLANTS

Specialized
Specialized Rockhopper 29 Trail Bike
SAVE NOW

$650 $455 (30% OFF)

An outstanding entry-level bike from one of the best cycling brands on the market, this trail two-wheeler is ideal for those looking to start mountain biking, and we've never seen it wil such a great price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MOUNTAIN BIKES

Barbour
Barbour Fortis Quilted Jacket
SAVE NOW

$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Perfect for the upcoming colder weather of fall, this stylish and understated quilted jacket from Barbour looks great and will keep you toasty warm, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INSULATED JACKETS

Simplehuman Rectangular Step Can + Bonus 4.5L Step Can
SAVE NOW

$260 $200 (23% OFF)

Simplehuman's sleek. stainless steel trash cans rarely go on sale, and right now you can get a large can for up to $35 off plus a small 4.5-liter can ($30) for free. All you have to do is sign up for a free account to access the sale and get free shipping too.

READ ABOUT SIMPLEHUMAN'S DISH RACK

