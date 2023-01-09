Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 25 Best Indoor Plants for Every Kind of Person

New roommates for even the most neglecting people.

By Tyler Chin, Will Price and Sean Tirman
assortment of indoor plants
Chandler Bondurant

Let’s talk about indoor plants, AKA houseplants. Water them when the soil is dry. Don’t put them in front of air conditioners or heating units. Know how much sun each one wants. There, you’ve got almost everything you need to know.

The truth is, most indoor plants sold at shops or online are extremely easy to keep alive. That’s why those shops sell them. The plants on our list do not run the spectrum of hard-to-keep to invincible because the vast majority of plants sold are not horticultural puzzles. They make your home look and feel better, and they do so without a whole lot of work from you.

Houseplants FAQ

Should I get indoor plants?

You absolutely should. Not only do they add a pop of green (or whatever color) to your home, but they're an instant mood booster and do wonders for your overall well-being. Studies have shown that owning houseplants can reduce psychological and physiological stress, as well as aid in concentration and increase productivity. Plus, houseplants help clean indoor air, so they're like natural air purifiers.

Do I need to repot my houseplant?

Yes! If you buy your plant and it only comes in a grower's pot, you'll want to repot it right away. Otherwise, its roots can become compacted and you'll end up stunting its growth. Even if your plant already comes in a suitable home, you'll want to repot it once in a while to make sure you're giving it ample space to grow — you wouldn't wear the same sized shoe if your foot kept growing, would you?

How do I get rid of gnats in my indoor plants?

Unfortunately, gnats may be a consequence of owning houseplants, but proper care and attention can keep the pests at bay. Gnats are drawn to moist soil, so overwatering your plants can create a breeding ground for gnats to lay their eggs. For immediate, short-term solutions, try out a gnat spray, sticky traps, or diatomaceous earth to deal with the nuisances.

The Best Indoor Plants to Buy Online

If You Want an Eye-Catcher
Alocasia Polly
Amazon
$19 AT AMAZON

Also known as the Elephant Ear plant, the alocasia has long, waxy green leaves with ridged edges. The spines of the leaves are cream-colored, which also deviates outward, adding an interesting look to the plant. The undersides of the leaves are purple because the alocasia just wants to get funky as hell. These plants are pretty tough to care for, and they do best in spaces with lots of humidity.

  • Water: When soil is dry
  • Light: Bright, indirect
For the Color Starved
Stromanthe Triostar
$99 AT BLOOMSCAPE

"As bold and bright foliage continues to trend, the Stromanthe Triostar is one of my favorites to place against an empty wall or space," Lindsay Pangborn, Bloomscape's Plant Expert, tells Gear Patrol. "I love being able to add a splash of color outside of traditional green houseplant hues, making the Stromanthe Triostar’s variegated white and green leaves with hot pink undersides a great fit." Bloomscape ranks this plant as relatively low-maintenance and notes that it's non-toxic to pets and people.

  • Water: When 25-50% of the soil is dry
  • Light: Bright, indirect
For the Snake Lover
Calathea Rattlesnake
Amazon
$24 AT AMAZON

Though green is what we’re all here for, it doesn’t hurt to throw in a contrast color or two. Calathea rattlesnakes' leaves have contrasting markings that look like a rattlesnake, hence its name. They aren’t terribly picky about sunlight or water, so they're pretty easy to care for. They also happen to move around a lot.

  • Water: Weekly
  • Light: Medium, indirect
If You Want a Tropical Touch
Dracaena Marginata
The Sill
$2,023 AT THE SILL

"The Dracaena is a popular houseplant because of its easy-going nature and tolerance of lower light levels which make it great for any plant beginner or expert," Paris Lalicata, Head of Plant Education at The Sill, tells Gear Patrol. "Its unique silhouette and height make it our go-to pick for upgrading any corner!" Also known as the Dragon Tree, the Dracaena is regarded as a low-maintenance plant.

  • Water: Every 1-2 weeks, once soil dries out
  • Light: Bright, indirect
To Sit By the Window
Umbrella Tree
Walmart
$12 AT WALMART

There are many different types of Umbrella plants, but the gist is this: given a healthy dose of sunlight, ample watering and room to grow, this small-ish plant will fill out and take up as much space as needed. A bonus of this quick growth is the ability to guide its growth with frequent pruning, as any segments you shear from the body will be replaced in short order elsewhere.

  • Water: When top inch of soil is dry
  • Light: Full, direct or indirect
If You Want a Cactus
Angel Wing Cactus
Amazon
$10 AT AMAZON

Treat these cacti (which also go by the name Bunny Ears) properly and they’ll live as long as you do. As you might expect, infrequent watering and high, direct sunlight is preferred — it's a cactus, after all. Its spines don’t grow far from the pads, and it shouldn’t grow more than a couple of feet tall in a home environment.

  • Water: Every 2 to 3 weeks
  • Light: Bright, direct
For Anyone and Everyone
Pilea Peperomioides
Now 21% off
$31 AT LIVELYROOT.COM

Also known as the Chinese money plant or UFO plant, the pilea peperomioides is one of the easiest plants to propagate or breed new growth, making them great for sharing with friends. They're very low maintenance, and their circular leaves look a bit like lily pads (or flying saucers).

  • Water: When soil is dry
  • Light: Bright, indirect
For the Casual Plant Parent
Peperomia Obtusifolia
$94 AT THE SILL

"The Peperomia obtusifolia, also known as the Baby Rubber Plant, is an easy-going houseplant characterized by its thick, succulent-like green leaves," says Lalicata. "A popular variety of Peperomia, it does not need much to thrive, plus it is pet-friendly and safe to keep around curious pets (and children)!" It requires little care, and might even bloom with some white flower spikes once a year.

  • Water: 1-2 weeks, once soil dries out
  • Light: Medium or bright indirect, but will tolerate low indirect
For the Pet Owner
Majesty Palm
$130 AT PLANTS.COM

For a real show-stopper, spring for a majesty palm. Often seen in restaurants, hotels and lounges, these tropical towers can grow as tall as 10 feet indoors if well cared for. While they tolerate a fairly wide range of temperatures (65-90 degrees), they do require a bit more care than many other plants on this list, with stronger light requirements and more frequent watering. But on the plus side, they're completely non-toxic to your furry friends, and they're tall enough that your pet should have a tough time reaching the leaves anyway.

  • Water: Once a week, when the top 2-3 inches of soil is dry
  • Light: Bright, direct or indirect
For the Accident-Prone
Aloe
Urban Stems
$50 AT URBAN STEMS

Quit buying that jarred aloe vera goop and grow your own aloe vera plant. If you have a small cut or burn, break off a tip of the plant to access some of its cooling gel. Be careful though because the toothed edges can be quite sharp. Aloe vera is incredibly easy to maintain, so don’t worry if you lack a green thumb.

  • Water: When soil is dry
  • Light: Direct or indirect
If You Want a Fern
Bird’s Nest Fern
The Sill
$46 AT THE SILL

Take a look at the bird's nest fern, and you'll feel like you're in the tropics. Its crinkly leaves jut out far and high, in some ways appearing to defy gravity. They're non-toxic, so don't worry if your pets accidentally take a nibble. They're also fairly easy to care for, and their love of humidity makes them a great fit for bathrooms.

  • Water: Every 1 to 2 weeks
  • Light: Bright, indirect
If You Want Something Different
Bromeliad Aechmea Pink
Bloomscape
$79 AT BLOOMSCAPE

Sprouting upwards amid the silver-and-green leaves is a pink bloom that is sure to catch anyone's attention. The bromeliad is a tropical family of plants, and each species varies in look and care. (You can even grow a pineapple on one variety.) It's a fairly fuss-free plant, so you'll be rewarded with a beautiful plant despite little work.

  • Water: Once a month
  • Light: Medium to bright, indirect
For Experienced Plant Parents
Fiddle Leaf Fig
The Sill
$30 AT THE SILL

This ficus is a bit more complicated to take care for because of its fickle needs. It thrives in warm, humid climates, and it has to be watered fairly often to keep the soil moist. Plant experts will immediately recognize the ficus’s lettuce-like leaves, and it’s a bit of a flex if you can keep this plant in good condition. Heads up: don’t get this if you have pets as it can cause mouth irritation and a bad reaction if eaten.

  • Water: Once a week, or when soil is dry
  • Light: Bright
For the Impatient
Marble Queen Pothos
The Sill
$40 AT THE SILL

By both the Internet and plant shop owners, the tough-as-nails Pothos vine is among the most-recommended house plants you’ll encounter. It requires intermittent watering (but won’t sulk if neglected), fair to middling sun and grows fast. If allowed to, a Pothos vine will conquer corners and side tables in a couple of months. If you enjoy the drama of a good climbing vine, this is the place to start.

  • Water: When soil is dry
  • Light: Low to medium, indirect
For the Perfect Balance
Money Tree
The Sill
Now 45% off
$52 AT THE SILL

Money trees are "the perfect plant to add to any room of your home to create good Feng Shui since it's said to bring good luck and fortune," says Lalicata. "Money trees make for relatively hardy houseplants. They can adapt to a range of indoor conditions but will be happiest in bright to medium indirect light." It's also among the fast-growing plant group, so be sure to put it in a spot that gives it room to fill out a bit.

  • Water: When soil is dry
  • Light: Medium, indirect
For that Mid-Century Aesthetic
Monstera
The Sill
$169 AT BLOOMSCAPE

Extremely popular in the mid-twentieth century and still associated with that aesthetic, this large and low-maintenance plant has never gone out of style. "A classic choice, the Monstera is a fast-growing plant with leaves that develop dramatic holes with age — it’s one of my favorite plants to make a statement," says Pangborn. "The monstera has a very distinct appearance and is extremely adaptable to indoor environments."

  • Water: Weekly, or when the top half of the soil is dry
  • Light: Medium, indirect
If You Want Flowers
Peace Lily
$32 AT AMAZON

Full transparency: the huge white flowers of the Peace Lily are not technically flowers — they’re bracts (a modified leaf used to reproduce in the wild). However, they look like huge white flowers, and they bloom throughout the year (and a bit more frequently in the springtime). This, coupled with the plant’s broad, deep green leaves and general toughness and you’ve got the ideal flowering plant for the plant newb. The plant is also great about telling you what it needs — if the leaves droop, water it; if its leaves begin to yellow, give it less sun.

  • Water: When leaves droop
  • Light: Medium, indirect
If You Want a Pop of Color
Anthurium
Macy's
$20 AT MACY'S

Like the peace lily, the anthurium's blooms are not actually flowers but colorful waxy leaves. The plant is almost never without its flashy blooms, and each one can last up to eight weeks before sprouting new ones. It makes a great gift because they're beautiful like flowers but will last for as long as the giftee takes care of it. Taking care of it will require a bit of work, though — these plants like shade and high humidity.

  • Water: Every 1 to 2 weeks
  • Light: Indirect
For the Childless and Pet-Less
Pencil Cactus
Urban Stems
$70 AT URBAN STEMS

As fun as this little guy looks, its sap is toxic when ingested. The pencil-like stems can be attractive to pets and kids, so make sure you keep the pencil cactus out of reach. These make a great gift to help someone add a spot of nature to their living environment, and they're a breeze to care for, preferring to be neglected.

  • Water: When soil is dry
  • Light: Bright, direct
If You Want Your First Houseplant
Philodendron Heartleaf
Bloomscape
Now 20% off
$31 AT BLOOMSCAPE

"If you’re looking for a fast-growing, vining plant that is easy to care for, the Philodendron Heartleaf is for you!" says Pangborn. "Getting its name from its heart-shaped leaves, this plant is incredibly easy to care for and will tolerate all kinds of neglect including low light, poor soil, and inconsistent watering."

  • Water: Once a week
  • Light: Low to bright, indirect
For the Patient
Ponytail Palm
Bloomscape
$79 AT BLOOMSCAPE

The ponytail palm’s leaves grow out like a bundle of hair — hence “ponytail” in the name. The plant doesn’t require much upkeep, and it can tolerate being left alone for a bit. Don’t expect the palm to grow to extraordinary heights anytime soon — it’s a slow grower, but you’ll be happy with this little guy at any size.

  • Water: Every 2 weeks
  • Light: Bright, indirect or direct
For a Taste of the Desert
Bloomscape
Prickly Pear Cactus
Bloomscape
$69 AT BLOOMSCAPE

There’s something fascinating about the way each paddle of the prickly pear cactus grows out of another paddle. The prickly pear cactus is a desert plant so it thrives in hot, dry climates. If you notice your little guy starting to wilt in the winter, don’t worry — it’ll rebound once spring hits.

  • Water: When soil is dry
  • Light: Bright, indirect or direct
For the Plant Killer
Snake Plant
Bloomscape
$35 AT BLOOMSCAPE

"When people ask for recommendations, a favorite plant of mine is the Sansevieria, especially for first-time plant owners. This sturdy plant is easy to care for and adaptable to various environments," Pangborn tells us. "With collections of curated plants starting to trend for the new year, if you’re looking to give the Sansevieria a try, I’d recommend Bloomscape's Easy Peasy Collection to try out a couple of varieties of this type of plant." Snake plants have a reputation of almost being impossible to kill, but they're not a fit for everyone, as their leaves are toxic to pets.

  • Water: Every 2 weeks
  • Light: Any
For the Clueless Beginner
ZZ Plant
The Sill
Now 30% off
$62 AT THE SILL

"This is a highly dependable, easy-care houseplant perfect for all plant lovers," says Lalicata. "It is drought-tolerant, making it perfect for anyone who travels often, or for those who love greenery but not maintenance. The ZZ plant can tolerate low light conditions and is fun to propagate either by taking stem or leaf cuttings!"

  • Water: Every 2 weeks
  • Light: Low, indirect
For a Mini Tree
Ficus Audrey
Horti
$18 AT HEYHORTI.COM

The ficus category of houseplants encapsulates a wide selection of plants. The Audrey, otherwise known as the Ficus Benghalensis, is the national tree of India. As you can tell by the size of the photo, this isn't exactly the kind of tree you'd see outside, but it does give you the opportunity to grow something of the like inside. And if you're looking for an actual Audrey tree, you can get that, too. They're pretty easy to care for, and in addition to watering the plant you should wipe its leaves now and then to keep them shiny.

  • Water: When soil is dry
  • Light: Bright, indirect or direct
