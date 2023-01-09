The 25 Best Indoor Plants for Every Kind of Person

Let’s talk about indoor plants, AKA houseplants. Water them when the soil is dry. Don’t put them in front of air conditioners or heating units. Know how much sun each one wants. There, you’ve got almost everything you need to know.

The truth is, most indoor plants sold at shops or online are extremely easy to keep alive. That’s why those shops sell them. The plants on our list do not run the spectrum of hard-to-keep to invincible because the vast majority of plants sold are not horticultural puzzles. They make your home look and feel better, and they do so without a whole lot of work from you.

Houseplants FAQ

Should I get indoor plants?

You absolutely should. Not only do they add a pop of green (or whatever color) to your home, but they're an instant mood booster and do wonders for your overall well-being. Studies have shown that owning houseplants can reduce psychological and physiological stress, as well as aid in concentration and increase productivity. Plus, houseplants help clean indoor air, so they're like natural air purifiers.

Do I need to repot my houseplant?

Yes! If you buy your plant and it only comes in a grower's pot, you'll want to repot it right away. Otherwise, its roots can become compacted and you'll end up stunting its growth. Even if your plant already comes in a suitable home, you'll want to repot it once in a while to make sure you're giving it ample space to grow — you wouldn't wear the same sized shoe if your foot kept growing, would you?

How do I get rid of gnats in my indoor plants?

Unfortunately, gnats may be a consequence of owning houseplants, but proper care and attention can keep the pests at bay. Gnats are drawn to moist soil, so overwatering your plants can create a breeding ground for gnats to lay their eggs. For immediate, short-term solutions, try out a gnat spray, sticky traps, or diatomaceous earth to deal with the nuisances.

The Best Indoor Plants to Buy Online