Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 40% Off J.Crew Boots, Beats by Dre on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day

By Gear Patrol
collage of boots, a solo stove, and headphones

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

J.Crew
J.Crew Cascade Boots
SAVE NOW

$298 $179 (40% OFF W/ CODE SHOPFALL)

Combining the styling of old-school alpiner boots with modern technologies — like a sturdy, grippy Vibram outsole — and you've got yourself a pair of gorgeous, capable boots from one of the best names in the menswear game.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS

Beats
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
SAVE NOW

$350 $150 (57% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on the Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones — and it definitely won't last. Pick up these 22-hour, Apple W1 chipped cans while you can.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

KitchenAid
KitchenAid Professional 5-quart Stand Mixer
SAVE NOW

$450 $280 (38% OFF)

A must-have for bakers of all skill levels, KitchenAid has set the standard when it comes to mixers — and they rarely go on sale for this much off (and when they do, they sell out quickly).

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Nike
Nike Metcon 7 AMP Training Shoes
SAVE NOW

$140 $108 (22% OFF)

Arguably the sneaker giant's best weightlifting shoe, this colorful take on the Metcon 7 AMP has a stable base that even powerlifters will love, but the React foam will also keep you nimble if you want to integrate a bit of HIIT or cardio.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Solo Stove
Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0
SAVE NOW

$505 $300 (40% OFF)

Solo Stove's unbeatable portable fire pits now come in a bevy of gorgeous colorways (previously, they were only steel). What's even better is that those colors (and the standard steel versions) are discounted by a whopping 40 percent.

READ OUR SOLO STOVE FIRE PIT 2.0 REVIEW

