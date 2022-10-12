Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Hikers on Sale at Backcountry, Prime Day Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day

By Gear Patrol
man sitting next to salomon x ultra pioneer cswp hiking shoe

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Salomon X Ultra Pioneer CSWP Hiking Shoe
sponsored deal man sitting next to salomon x ultra pioneer cswp hiking shoe

SHOP NOW

UP TO 20% OFF

For a limited time, fans can bring home the Salomon X Ultra Pioneer CSWP Hiking Shoe for 20% off. Regularly $135, this rain-ready hiking shoe is all you need to hit any wet trail.

Fellow
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Amazon
SHOP AT AMAZON

$299 $230 (23% OFF)

One of the best coffee grinders you can buy, the Fellow Ode looks exceptional on your counter and provides a professional barista-worthy grind, every time.

READ OUR FELLOW ODE REVIEW

Kershaw
Kershaw Cryo Folding Knife
Amazon
SHOP AT AMAZON

$69 $34 (51% OFF)

This meticulously crafted stainless steel knife is the perfect addition to your EDC.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KNIVES

Nike
Nike Waffle One
Nike
SHOP AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

$105 $60 (43% OFF)

Nike's iconic waffle soles have endured the test of time, though they're not used for racing anymore. The Waffle One is a stylish trainer that goes with just about any outfit you can throw together.

READ MORE ABOUT THE WAFFLE ONE

Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics 3-Pack
Amazon
SHOP AT AMAZON

$45 $21 (53% OFF)

Possibly the brand's all-time best product, Calvin Klein's underwear is comfortable with just the right amount of stretch. And you can find them available in different colors, fits and variety packs all over Amazon.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UNDERWEAR FOR MEN

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss