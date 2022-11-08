Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Save on Topo Designs at Backcountry, Outerknown Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
backcountry sponsored deal person holding black backpack standing in field

Topo Designs Rover Leather Pack
backcountry sponsored deal person holding black backpack standing in field

Up to 20% Off

Equipped for everything from toting materials to the office to bringing supplies home from school, this versatile bag will quickly become your go-to gear hauler.

Outerknown Century Car Coat
$328 $67 (80% OFF)

Make the most of the last day of Outerknown's massive warehouse sale with 80% off this handsome coat made with 100% organic cotton.

Xvape Xmax Starry 3.0
$99 $85 (15% OFF W/ CODE OIL)

A conduction vape compatible with dry herb and concentrate, the Xmax Starry is discreet, portable and even has rechargeable batteries.

Luka Duffel
$120 $96 (20% OFF)

Calpak's signature Luka Duffel boasts a whopping 9 pockets, including a specific one for shoes. It also has a panel that can slide over the handle of a rolling suitcase. It's the ultimate weekender bag, gym bag and more.

Wellen
Seawool Fisherman Sweater
$148 $103 (30% OFF)

Despite its classic wool sweater look, this sweater is made from Seawool fabric, a yarn made from oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles for a stylish and sustainable look.

