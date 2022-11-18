Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day
Up to 31% Off
Equipped with wet and dry vac capabilities, the vacuum offers three different modes: Hard Floor Mode, Area Rug Mode and the powerful, TURBO Pet Mode for cleaning everyday, stuck-on messes. For a limited time, fans can bring the vacuum home in a bundle with a long list of bonus cleaning supplies for 31% off.
$149 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE VIPEARLY30)
Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.
$399 $299 (25% OFF)
The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.
$298 $195 (35% OFF)
Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.
$3,498 $2,390 (32% OFF)
This is the first time ever that we've seen Samsung's durable, weatherproof QLED outdoor television go on sale. And the really good news is that there's still plenty of football left to make the best of it.
