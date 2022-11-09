Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Shirt Jackets Warm You Up Without Making You Overheat

An essential garment for layering on top of a t-shirt or under a heftier jacket.

By Evan Malachosky and John Zientek
collage of three shirt jackets
Courtesy

For crisp mornings and cool nights, for falling snow, and for changing seasons — a shirt jacket. It’s a staple that can stand alone as a light top layer, or function as a stylish mid-layer beneath a heavier coat when winter arrives. Typically cut from either corduroy, flannel, fleece, twill or wool, this style — also known as an overshirt — blends the shape of a basic shirt and the sensibility of something far more substantial.

What Is a Shirt Jacket?

A shirt jacket resembles your usual shirt but feels more substantial, offering more warmth when the weather calls for it. Truly! It's that simple. But how each shirt jacket delivers the extra warmth differs: Some opt for quilting and down, while others are simply heavier and made from wool. There are oversized options and tailored-fitting ones, plus ones that lean a little bit harder into outerwear aesthetics.

Also, to clear up the common shirt jacket, shacket, overshirt debate: They're all the same. A shirt jacket is literally what the name implies, while a shacket is just those two words put together. An overshirt achieves the same end goal, but with perhaps a slightly slimmer frame.

How to Pick the Right One

You shouldn't expect your shirt jacket to sub seamlessly in place for a heavier parka. Never. But you rightfully should expect to be able to wear it and it only in the tail end of winter or the beginnings of fall. If you opt for a lighter one — meaning one that's basically a shirt but called a shirt jacket — you could get away with layering it in the warmer months (when the evenings, at a crisp 60, feel cool).

Steer clear of super insulated ones because at that point you're better off upgrading to something more substantial. The shirt silhouette doesn't prove as flattering when puffed to its limits. Just get a puffer jacket. I recommend picking something flashier than your normal shirt, by way of texture, color or pattern. Save the stale blues and crisp whites for your Oxfords and button-downs.

The Best Shirt Jackets for Men

Below lie over a dozen options we'd recommend for unseasonably stiff summer evenings and frigid winter walks alike. Best of all, most of these picks prove capable of being worn in both scenarios — that's versatility and value.

      Best Overall Shirt Jacket
      Outerknown Blanket Shirt
      $148 AT OUTERKNOWN

      Made from organic cotton heavyweight will, this shirt is sturdy, soft and breathable. It has two button-flap chest pockets and natural nut buttons. Plus, if heather grey doesn't hit the spot, this style comes in over a dozen colors. It's a classic silhouette Outerknown will never quit making.

      Best Upgrade Shirt Jacket
      Wax London Whiting Shirt
      $185 AT BESPOKE POST

      Wax London makes its popular Whiting Shirt in many, many different colors. This is the classic Marine Beatnik option, a mix of cream and navy recycled, French-made fibers. It takes cues from classic flannel shirts but proves far heftier.

      Best Affordable Shirt Jacket
      Everlane Heavyweight Overshirt
      $78 AT EVERLANE

      Available in five colors, Everlane's 8 oz cotton twill overshirt proves two times heavier than their standard cotton Oxford. Two flap pockets add texture to the front and both standard length and cuffs skew classic.

      Best Down Shirt Jacket
      Crescent Down Works Down Shirt
      $598 AT HUCKBERRY

      Crescent Down Works' Down Shirt borrows the components of a shirt and applies them to a more traditional checkered down jacket. That means this has a very clear collar, one chest pocket, albeit with a button, long sleeves and a curved hem. It's a shirt, but with down.

      Best Waxed Shirt Jacket
      Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket
      Courtesy
      $258 AT HUCKBERRY

      Like I said, it shouldn't be an expectation that your shirt jacket comes waterproof. However, Flint and Tinder's made your ask a reality with its Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket. Warmth is afforded by the quilting while rain is deterred by the waxed canvas. Plus, this style comes in six different colors.

      Best Wool Shirt Jacket
      Buck Mason Wool Plaid CPO Jacket
      $228 AT BUCK MASON

      Though there are flannel jackets, Buck Mason's Plaid CPO Jacket is a true flannel shirt jacket, a lighter option that won't make you sweat too much. It's still plenty warm, but it wears more like your favorite one, albeit with a slick liner inside for easily layering.

      Wellen Seawool Bubble Shirt Jacket
      $188 AT HUCKBERRY

      Made from a mix of cotton and seawool, a fabric woven from recycled water bottles and oyster shells, Wellen's Bubble Shirt Jacket is uniquely soft yet antimicrobial and quick-drying, which means you can wear it when it rains or snows, too, not just when there's a slight breeze.

      On this one, unlike most shirt jackets, the hip pockets are kangaroo-sized, giving you room for a phone and wallet.

      Todd Snyder Shirt Jacket
      L.L. Bean
      $149 AT LL BEAN

      From Todd Snyder's second collab with L.L. Bean, this wool shirt jacket balances the weight of a coat with the softness of a fall flannel.

      Percival Blanket Overshirt
      Now 20% off
      $265 AT PERCIVALCLO.COM

      Percival might be the best looking in this bunch (in my opinion). It's just pretty expensive for an overshirt. Sure, there's inherent versatility embedded in the style — you can wear it in place of a blazer, with a T-shirt underneath, as a layer in winter, as a standalone jacket with a sweater stuffed inside — but it's still a standard shirt, upgraded. But upgraded it is: It's made in London from textured Italian wool.

      Best Made Co Wool Flannel Overshirt
      Courtesy
      $120 AT DULUTH TRADING

      Remember Best Made? Maybe? Well they were acquired by Duluth in 2020, and the brand's back with most of its major highlights intact. They still make their signature beanies, and this wool flannel overshirt is a take on one of the label's earliest designs. It's made from wool-blend flannel with a zip front and two chest pockets. Pick from this dark blue or a bright red.

      Billy Reid Grid Outlined Knit Jacket
      $268 AT BILLY REID

      The best shirt jackets can be worn as tops or mid-level layers. Billy Reid's is certainly both, because it's lightweight and form-fitting, while being warm and truly shirt-shaped. Antique brass hardware dresses it up, too, even though it's as soft as a sweatshirt.

      POP Trading Company Check Cord Zip Overshirt
      Courtesy
      $170 AT END CLOTHING

      Like a blazer, some shirt jackets provide little warmth but serve as a top layer to make you look more put together. That's the intent with POP Trading's overshirt. It has a zip front — a departure from most dress shirts — and is cut from sturdy cord.

      J.Crew Eco Nordic Shirt Jacket
      Courtesy
      $90 AT J CREW

      If you really want your shirt jacket to do double duty as serious outerwear, opt for an iteration like J.Crew's Eco Nordic option. It has a recycled polyester shell with PrimaLoft Black Eco down, a lightweight insulation made from upcycled plastic bottles. It could stand in for a mid-weight puffer while giving you shape of a traditional shirt.

