Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Klipsch Speaker Savings, Our Favorite Carry-On is On Sale & More

By Gear Patrol
Klipsch R-41PM Speakers and The Three Wireless Speaker
Up to 60% Off

Save on Klipsh's stylish The Three, a multi-room-ready wireless speaker, and an R-41M speaker set featuring a built-in amplifier for massive sound in a compact package.

Breville
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
$750 $600 (20% OFF)

Although $600 may not seem scream "affordable," a quality espresso machine like this one from Breville is a steal at less than $1,000. It even has a built-in dosing grinder and steam wand.

READ ABOUT OTHER BREVILLE ESPRESSO MACHINE MODELS

Courant CATCH:3 Essentials
$100 $75 (25% OFF)

This elegant valet tray will keep your keys, phone and other EDC organized as soon as you walk in the door. Plus, it has a built-in wireless charger, so you're mobile device is always charging.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST VALET TRAYS

Monos
Monos Carry-On Pro
$332 $249 (25% OFF W/ CODE CYBERWEEK2022)

With a convenient front pocket and a heavy duty handle, you'll be navigating the airport with ease this holiday season with one of the best carry-ons you can buy.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CARRY-ON SUITCASES

The Next Gen Kit
$688 $584 (15% OFF)

Now you can get the latest models of Fellow's cult-following Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder and Stagg Pour-Over Set all in one bundle — and it's over $100 off.

READ OUR REVIEW OF FELLOW'S COFFEE GRINDER

