Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
SHOP NOW
Up to 60% Off
Save on Klipsh's stylish The Three, a multi-room-ready wireless speaker, and an R-41M speaker set featuring a built-in amplifier for massive sound in a compact package.
$750 $600 (20% OFF)
Although $600 may not seem scream "affordable," a quality espresso machine like this one from Breville is a steal at less than $1,000. It even has a built-in dosing grinder and steam wand.
READ ABOUT OTHER BREVILLE ESPRESSO MACHINE MODELS
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
This elegant valet tray will keep your keys, phone and other EDC organized as soon as you walk in the door. Plus, it has a built-in wireless charger, so you're mobile device is always charging.
READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST VALET TRAYS
$332 $249 (25% OFF W/ CODE CYBERWEEK2022)
With a convenient front pocket and a heavy duty handle, you'll be navigating the airport with ease this holiday season with one of the best carry-ons you can buy.
READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CARRY-ON SUITCASES
$688 $584 (15% OFF)
Now you can get the latest models of Fellow's cult-following Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder and Stagg Pour-Over Set all in one bundle — and it's over $100 off.
READ OUR REVIEW OF FELLOW'S COFFEE GRINDER