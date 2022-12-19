Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: $50 Off a Yeti Cooler, Adidas Terrex Hikers for 30% Off & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a shoe, flannel, and pan

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler
Dick's
SHOP AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this an opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.

READ ABOUT YETI VS. RTIC COOLERS

Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie
REI
SHOP AT REI

$169 $84 (50% OFF)

This bomber takes an iconic silhouette and adds the Patagonia spin with ripstop fabric, a durable water repellent finish and Thermogreen recycled insulation.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOMBER JACKETS

All-Clad Copper Core Fry Pan 8-Inch
Williams Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$185 $130 (30% OFF W/ CODE ACFRY)

Normally, the only thing that deters us from All-Clad is the price tag. But when we find a deal this good, we jump on it immediately. These nonstick pans will be your favorite pans to cook in before you know it.

READ WHY YOU DON'T NEED A CAST IRON SKILLET

Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt - Exclusive
Huckberry
SHOP AT HUCKBERRY

$148 $117 (21% OFF)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ OUR BLANKET SHIRT REVIEW

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2
Huckberry
SHOP AT HUCKBERRY

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Rarely on sale, the Terrex Free Hiker is an excellent shoe for stomping around the city or venturing onto the trail, owing to its comfy Ultraboost midsole and Continental soles, which provide excellent traction.

READ OUR TERREX HOODIE REVIEW

