Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: A Rare Filson Deal, 30% Off Timex Watches & More

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

filson
Filson Tin Cloth Jacket
Filson
SHOP AT FILSON

$350 $245 (30% OFF)

Filson is one of the pioneers of waxed cloth, so whenever the brand makes a garment with it, we take notice. This jacket can stand up to just about anything due to its tough fabric and weather-resistant finish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

reebok
Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes
Reebok
SHOP AT REEBOK

$135 $70 (48% OFF)

An upgrade to the Nano X1, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X2 doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Timex
Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex
SHOP AT TIMEX

$179 $126 (30% OFF)

This recreation of a vintage Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Dyson
Dyson V8
Dyson
SHOP AT DYSON

$450 $350 (22% OFF)

Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Keeping clean heading into allergy season is a must.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Relwen Windzip Hoodie
SHOP AT HUCKBERRY

$298 $208 (30% OFF)

Huckberry's giant end-of-year sale is the perfect time to score deals. Like on this Relwen Windzip Hoodie that's a great down alternative layering option for any weather.

READ MORE ABOUT DOWN JACKETS

