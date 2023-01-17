Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: EDC Savings from Huckberry, Q Timex Watches on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a knife, a watch, and a zip up jacket

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

SOG Knives
SOG Aegis AT - Tanto
Huckberry
Now 20% off
$89 AT HUCKBERRY

This clever little piece of EDC is equipped with a rapid-assist thumb stud opening with SOG’s ambidextrous AT-XR Lock and a 3.1 inch cryogenically heat-treated, D2 stainless steel blade.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Relwen
Relwen Windzip Jacket
Huckberry
Now 25% off
$201 AT HUCKBERRY

This handsome jacket boasts a stretchy-yet-durable nylon-spandex construction, dense 60-gram down-alternative filling and a bevy of useful pockets.

READ ABOUT LIGHT JACKETS

Timex
Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex
Now 50% off
$99 AT TIMEX

This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TIMEX COLLABS

Viking
Viking 10 Piece Copper Cookware Set
Wayfair
Now 40% off
$750 AT WAYFAIR

Upgrade your kitchen in one fell swoop with this stellar 10-piece hammered copper set from Viking.

READ MORE ABOUT COPPER POTS

Black Diamond Rhythm T-Shirt
Black Diamond
Now 20% off
$72 AT BLACKDIAMONDEQUIPMENT.COM

This is our favorite shirt for running thanks to its stretchy profile and innovative, quick-drying NuYarn Fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHIRTS

