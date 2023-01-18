Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: A Discounted Nano Puff Vest, a Coway Air Purifier Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a shoe, a vest, and an air purifier

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Patagonia Nano Puff Vest
Patagonia
Now 40% off
$107 AT PATAGONIA

The ideal layer for winter and spring, the Nano Puff vest is one of our absolute favorite pieces to reach for.

READ MORE ABOUT NANO PUFF TECH

Allbirds
Allbirds Trail Runners SWT - Telluride
Allbirds
Now 29% off
$99 AT ALLBIRDS

These earth-friendly trainers are one of the brand's first shoes that actually excel when you take them for a run. Plus, they happen to look pretty cool.

READ OUR TRAIL RUNNERS REVIEW

Wallace & Barnes Canvas Work Jacket
J.Crew
Now 68% off
$64 AT J CREW

If you love the look of a Detroit jacket from Carhartt but want a slightly elevated version, this is the perfect pick. Just use code SALETIME to get the deal.

READ MORE ABOUT WORK JACKETS

Coway
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier
Coway
Now 40% off
$139 AT AMAZON

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 874 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Rhodes Footwear
Rhodes Tyler Chukka Boot
Huckberry
Now 25% off
$131 AT HUCKBERRY

Made with a soft-as-hell tumbled leather upper, a Meramec PU outsole that offers both slip-resistance and a cushy place to land your foot and a re-craftable welt construction, these are designed to last a lifetime.

READ MORE ABOUT THIS DEAL

