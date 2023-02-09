Today's Top Stories
These Basic Blue Collar Chore Coats Can Be Worn Anywhere

Go beyond utility with these takes on a traditional workwear staple.

The resurgence of workwear pervading global menswear has inspired no shortage of familiar, utility-driven garments — Red Wing boots, selvedge chinos. One you may not have heard of is the chore coat, which emerged in the early 20th century, worn by the blue-collar classes of American farmers and factory workers.

What Is a Chore Coat?

The archetype, with a boxy, loose-fitting silhouette, is adorned with three pockets (one on the breast, two near the hip); an extended collar, sometimes flipped up to protect the neck from sunburn; and a front-buttoned enclosure.

The sum of these parts falls somewhere under the “anti-style” category of stylish. But today, manufacturers old and new are bringing this iconic template forward, making chore coats slimmer, sleeker and more distinct, producing them in a variety of different fabrics, from denim to canvas to wool. Layer one through the colder season, or drape it over a white T-shirt during cool summer nights. Wear it with matching pants to a relaxed casual wedding.

Why Wear a Chore Coat?

I've long dubbed the chore coat the ideal blazer replacer. The style lends itself to casual and classier settings alike, while giving you true function in the form of a bunch of pockets and solid range of motion. You shouldn't fuss much over getting dirty, because it is a chore coat after all. Use it to your advantage. Tow tools in the pockets near your hips. Or, free up your pant pockets and put your phone, wallet and keys in there. (That's what I do.) Place sunglasses and other valuables — a joint, maybe? — in the chest pocket, and trust that they won't fall out. That's the true perk of a chore coat over an oxford or an overshirt: the whole thing has a bit more rigidity, meaning the pockets are sturdier and stiffer, the shoulders more defined and the collar easier to pop — but for sun protection only.

The chore coat is also an easy garment to transition from work to dinner or evening drinks in. It can live unbuttoned during the day with a T-shirt underneath and be buttoned up by day's end, producing an entire silhouette — you'll barely recognize the thing.

How to Style a Chore Coat

          Chore coats are versatile garments. If yours has a workwear slant, pair it with tough chinos and boots. In my case (seen here), I tried to keep my outfit tonal: a Wallace & Barnes chore coat, J.Crew Giant-Fit Chinos and off-white Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

          Best Overall Chore Coat
          Taylor Stitch The Ojai Jacket
          $188 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

          Taylor Stitch's Ojai Jacket has seen incredible success since its launch via the company's Workshop hub, where buyers can fund an item's production (and receive their own in return). This iteration opts for Indigo-dyed cotton, which was washed for a soft, broken-in feel from the first wear. It takes cues from classic French work jackets while being wholly original still.

          Best Upgrade Chore Coat
          Carhartt Work In Progress Michigan Corduroy Coat
          $295 AT NORDSTROM

          Carhartt WIP reinvents classic Carhartt designs for a style-minded audience. This Michigan Coat remains largely unchanged from the original, except for its organic cotton corduroy construction, luxe cord collar and trimmer fit through the body.

          Best Affordable Chore Coat
          Rhythm Classic Chore Coat
          $90 AT REVOLVRMENS.COM

          I'm consistently impressed with Rhythm's quality to cost ratio. They make great linen shorts; solid T-shirts and affordable outerwear. Everything carries a clear surf influence, but there's a little workwear in there, too. The brand's Classic Chore Coat is proof. They made it their own with this soft white herringbone fabric.

          Best Canvas Chore Coat
          Patagonia Iron Forge Hemp Canvas Chore Coat
          $159 AT PATAGONIA

          Of all the jackets on this list, this is the one I'd probably feel best about really getting dirty in. It's made from Patagonia's Iron Forge Hemp, a fabric the brand says is "25% more abrasion resistant than conventional cotton duck canvas." Plus, it doesn't need broken in. The pockets on your hips button shut, while the chest one is high enough that nothing will fall out.

          Best Chore Blazer
          J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Three-Button Chore Blazer
          $298 AT J CREW

          Chore coats, in my opinion, are an apt blazer replacer, if you will, but this Wallace & Barnes (aka J.Crew) option is quite literally a blazer. But it's obviously adopted the chore coat's defining features: open pockets, a curved bottom and a traditional workwear hue.

          Best Chore Coat for Summer
          Alex Crane Kite Jacket
          $195 AT ALEXCRANE.CO

          Made from soft, enzyme-washed French linen, Alex Crane's Kite Jacket is the ideal chore coat for summer, courtesy of its lightweight design and "Lines" colorway, which recalls hickory stripe while being far brighter.

          Best Soft Chore Coat
          Faherty Stretch Terry Chore Jacket
          Now 57% off
          $99 AT FAHERTYBRAND.COM

          Chore coats aren't all work. There's plenty of relaxing to be done in Faherty's Stretch Terry Chore Jacket, which is as soft as sweatpants but far more, well, presentable. Pair this with smart chinos or textured jeans and you're good to go. It's natural looking with a sportswear feel.

          Best Dressed Up Chore Coat
          Buck Mason Felted Chore Coat
          $228 AT BUCK MASON

          There are certainly chore coats that can stand in for a blazer. This Buck Mason one may be the easiest switch, if I'm being honest. Made from boiled Merino wool, it's soft, boasts the same shape as a blazer, and has a lapel collar to boot.

          Best Blanket Chore Coat
          Wellen Blanket Chore Coat
          $198 AT HUCKBERRY

          New for this season, Wellen's Blanket Chore Coat is built from a mix of polyester, wool, nylon, acrylic and rayon, a blend that's both soft but also pretty durable. It strikes the right balance between flannel shirt and sturdier jacket, while being a little more sensible. The pockets close and the cuffs come with two sets of buttons.

          Universal Works Bakers Chore Jacket
          $150 AT SSENSE

          Named after Universal Works founder David Keyte’s Dad, "who was a Baker and always wore a simple chore jacket while working," the brand's Bakers Jacket comes cut from 100 percent cotton flannel. Brown all over save for contrasting buttons and a single black angled buttonhole, it's a basic top that can be worn casually or dressed up.

          Best Chore Sweater
          Bonobos Fisherman Rib Chore Sweater
          $139 AT BONOBOS

          There's a big difference between a chore coat and this. This is chore sweater, with a front button placket, a soft, spread collar and three sizable pockets. It buttons up to look more like outerwear, but when undone, it's far more casual.

          Best Wool Chore Coat
          Todd Snyder Brushed Wool Chore Coat
          $798 AT TODD SNYDER

          Interested in the workwear look without the workwear crunch? Unlike a classic Carhartt chore coat, for example, Todd Snyder's chore coat is made from a lightweight Italian wool. It'll keep you warm in the winter, but it won't do much good on a worksite.

          Alex Mill Garment Dyed Work Jacket
          Courtesy
          $185 AT ALEX MILL

          Made from recycled denim, Alex Mill's garment-dyed Work Jacket proves durable, but also modern. Tailored, taut in the shoulders, and not too long, it's an option that can be elevated for more formal occasions. Plus, it comes in a suite of colors.

          Imperfects The Cunningham Coat
          Now 25% off
          $149 AT IMPERFECTS.CO

          French work jackets are the pinnacle of the chore coat category. Vintage ones are traded often; deadstock editions are rare — and expensive. Plenty of modern chore coats are based off them, but Imperfects' The Cunningham Coat might be the best homage. It's made from 100 percent organic cotton canvas, has brass tack buttons and three pockets on the outside.

          Portugese Flannel Labura Chore Jacket
          $105 AT END CLOTHING

          Sort of built like a blazer, Portugese Flannel's Labura Chore Jacket has a curved bottom, a relaxed front and spaced out buttons. The hip pockets are low and wide, which matches the bottom hem, while the chest pocket is tall and skinny. This one fits more like a shirt, to be fair, and the collar can't quite cover the neck like some others do.

          Dickies Denim Chore Coat
          $85 AT DICKIES.COM

          Dickies just celebrated its 100th anniversary. This jacket didn't exist when it was founded, but the chore coat is core to the brand now, albeit less so than the Eisenhower Jacket or their iconic work pants. This style in particular is a fairly basic, but stonewashed for a worn-in look and feel. It'll hit right at your hips for a classic fit.

          American Giant Roughneck Chore Jacket
          $200 AT AMERICAN-GIANT.COM

          An evolution of American Giant's Roughneck Pant, the Roughneck Chore Jacket, which is made from the same material but in new garment dyed colors, like brown, blue, gray and off-white. If you want a basic chore coat, this is it — it's as basic as it gets.

          Best Upgrade Denim Chore Coat
          Iron Heart 105J-IND - Chore Jacket
          $425 AT DIVISIONROADINC.COM

          14 ounces is a lot of selvedge denim. It won't weigh you down or make your shoulders sore, but it's heftier than Todd Snyder's linen chore coat, that's for sure. The denim will fade and crease and fray as you wear it in, especially if it's for work. This Japanese-made jacket looks just as good brand new, though.

          Best Waxed Chore Coat
          Rogue Territory Waxed Explorer Blazer
          $350 AT ROGUETERRITORY.COM

          Like I said before, I truly do think you can replace a blazer, or at least a sport coat, with a chore coat and lose very little. Rogue Territory, knowing this, calls its waxed chore coat an Explorer Blazer. It has three pockets on the outside, one on the interior and raglan sleeves for better mobility. Take your normal size for a standard fit or size up for more room.

          General Admission Chore Coat
          $219 AT END CLOTHING

          California brand General Admission isn't that big, making each one of their chore coats a little more special than the mass-produced ones you'll find from Carhartt or Dickies. It's made from 100 percent khaki-colored cotton, with splashes of burgundy corduroy throughout — including one of the zipper pockets across the chest.

          More Rugged Coats & Jackets
          jacket and dog
          Huckberry

          Explore the following guides to find more of our top jacket recommendations.

