Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors
3
This Is Pedro Pascal's Jacket in "The Last of Us"
4
5 Reasons Why You Don't Actually Need a Suitcase
5
Use This Device to Strengthen Your Nervous System

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Our Favorite Affordable Chukka Boot Just Got Even Cheaper at Huckberry

The Rhodes Tyler gets a limited-time $44 price drop — score these wardrobe must-haves while you can.

By Sean Tirman
rhodes tyler chukka shoe
Huckberry

Originally derived from a type of footwear worn by British soldiers during World War II (and with a possible connection to the sport of polo, if in name only), chukka boots have become a men's fashion staple around the world. They look great in a variety of settings, with a range of styles and, thanks to their military origins and general sturdiness, they're solid for year-round wear (especially with a good pair of socks). But as anyone with a taste for quality footwear can tell you, they can get expensive. Lucky for you, our favorite affordable pair, the Rhodes Tyler, just got a respectable (albeit temporary) $44 discount at Huckberry — and you can't get them anywhere else.

Tyler Chukka Boot

Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
$175.00
$131.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Unfortunately, this sale price only applies to one colorway. The good news is, the Mojave Suede/Peach option is as sharp as they come. And yes, it's still made with a soft-as-hell tumbled leather upper, a Meramec PU outsole that offers both slip-resistance and a cushy place to land your foot, a re-craftable welt construction made to last a lifetime and much more.

Roper Boot Caliber

Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
$210.00
$161.00 (23% off)
SHOP NOW

Tahoe Boat Shoe

Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
$175.00
$122.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

If you've already got your chukkas covered (or they're just not your style), you're not totally out of luck. Rhodes also has a number of other footwear styles, ranging from a modern take on classic cowboy boots to classic leather boat shoes, on sale, as well. That makes right now a great time to give your wardrobe a footwear refresher. Just don't wait, as we don't know when the prices will go back up.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The 12 Best Chukka Boots You Can Buy
The Best Rain Boots for Men
The 9 Best Boots for Winter Adventures
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
J.Crew's Outerwear Is Deeply Discounted
Some Cozy Greys Slippers Are on Sale Today
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Tons on Patagonia Gear & Apparel Right Now
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Elevate Your Golf Game with This Peter Millar Sale
Get Deals on Staub, KitchenAid, Zwilling and More
Get 25% Off This Versatile Huckberry Jacket
Save a Rare 20% on This Outdoor-Tough EDC Knife
Our Favorite Running Shirt Is 20% Off