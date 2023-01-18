Our Favorite Affordable Chukka Boot Just Got Even Cheaper at Huckberry

Originally derived from a type of footwear worn by British soldiers during World War II (and with a possible connection to the sport of polo, if in name only), chukka boots have become a men's fashion staple around the world. They look great in a variety of settings, with a range of styles and, thanks to their military origins and general sturdiness, they're solid for year-round wear (especially with a good pair of socks). But as anyone with a taste for quality footwear can tell you, they can get expensive. Lucky for you, our favorite affordable pair, the Rhodes Tyler, just got a respectable (albeit temporary) $44 discount at Huckberry — and you can't get them anywhere else.

Unfortunately, this sale price only applies to one colorway. The good news is, the Mojave Suede/Peach option is as sharp as they come. And yes, it's still made with a soft-as-hell tumbled leather upper, a Meramec PU outsole that offers both slip-resistance and a cushy place to land your foot, a re-craftable welt construction made to last a lifetime and much more.

If you've already got your chukkas covered (or they're just not your style), you're not totally out of luck. Rhodes also has a number of other footwear styles, ranging from a modern take on classic cowboy boots to classic leather boat shoes, on sale, as well. That makes right now a great time to give your wardrobe a footwear refresher. Just don't wait, as we don't know when the prices will go back up.

