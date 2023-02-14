Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Markdowns on Vuori Apparel, the Always Pan Is on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a tshirt, a cast iron skillet, and a pocket knife

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place
Now 25% off
$116 AT OUR PLACE

The internet's favorite pan, upgraded to cast iron. No matter what you're cooking, from pancakes to beef stew, the Always Pan is up to the task.

READ ABOUT THE BEST THINGS TO COOK IN CAST IRON

Vuori Grandview Tech Tee
Vuori
Now 41% off
$44 AT VUORI

This tee comes from one of our favorite fitness and athleisure brands, Vuori. It's made from 100% recycled polyester, is immensely breathable and has moisture-wicking properties.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT TEES

Gerber Gear
Gerber Armbar Drive Multitool Pocket Knife
Amazon
Now 34% off
$30 AT AMAZON

An ideal addition to your every day carry setup, the Armbar has a bevy of useful tools that will come in handy in all sorts of predicaments.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair
Amazon
Now 11% off
$421 AT AMAZON

This is a rare chance to save on the best office chair you can buy. We love it for its excellent build quality and airy mesh back.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket
Huckberry
Now 30% off
$208 AT HUCKBERRY

Relwen's most popular product, the Quilted Tanker is reminiscent of the army jackets of yore, updated for more casual wear by us civilians.

READ MORE ABOUT RELWEN

