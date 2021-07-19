Just as a strong core is the foundation of any exercise, a solid workout shirt is the foundation of any fitness getup. Sure, an old cotton tee from your alma mater will suit a workout just fine, but it won't enhance it. It won't fight odor, control sweat build-up or do anything to prevent chafing.

A quality workout shirt — tee, tank or long sleeve — will do all that and more; it'll be something you look forward to throwing on, which can sometimes be all the motivation you need to get up and get moving.

Best Overall

Courtesy Ten Thousand Versatile Shirt $54.00 SHOP NOW

Ten Thousand collected thousands of measurements and fit preferences before making its workout shirt so that when it did, it'd be as close to perfect as can be. One of the learnings from the process was that one size doesn't fit all, so it made the shirt in three fabric blends to suit all kinds of people. We love the Versatile edition, which feels great and lives up to its name by rolling with all kinds of workouts, from light cardio to heavy lifting.



Best Upgrade

Courtesy Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0 lululemon.com $78.00 SHOP NOW

Lululemon's Metal Vent Tech shirts are pricey but peerless in combining breathability and odor-protection in a fabric that doesn't feel plasticky. They are ultra-comfy, thanks to a design that minimizes seams and positions them where they won't chafe. Everyone from professional trainers to elite mountain climbers are on board, and having worn them for running, biking and other activities, we can understand why.

Best Value

Courtesy Under Armour UA RUSH HeatGear Fitted Short Sleeve underarmour.com $30.99 SHOP NOW

Under Armour claims this shirt's mineral-infused fabric absorbs the body's energy and emits it back, increasing blood flow in the muscles for greater endurance. "I don't know that this shirt actually does what it says," our tester concedes, "but it fits great, stays cool and is the first one I grab for HIIT and kettlebell workouts." Right now, this shirt is on sale for nearly 40 percent off, making it the steal of this list.

Best Long Sleever

Courtesy PATH Projects Cascade LS $45.00 SHOP NOW

The Cascade's long sleeves make it ideal for working out in cooler temperatures, yet are tight enough to stay up when pushed up. What's more, this shirt's Tencelite 19 fabric is incredibly soft and stretchy, dries quickly and fights stink, you don't have to be dainty about laundering it, and its UPF 50+ rating makes it a sneaky great sun shirt, too.

Best Tank

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Techknit Ultra nike.com $70.00 SHOP NOW

This light, breezy tank with reflective accents is perfect for running, and anything really. "I have exactly one of these but I wash it constantly so I can work out in it as much as possible," says our tester. "It's easily the best workout shirt I own for Peloton-ing, running or any exercise that doesn't involve putting my sweaty back on machines/benches in public spaces."

Lowest Maintenance

Courtesy Rhone Reign Short Sleeve $68.00 SHOP NOW

According to one tester, the Reign is "light, comfortable and always fresh no matter how many times I wear it without washing it — probably too many times to admit." Rhone makes it with a nylon-polyester blend in a raglan construction to keep annoying seems off your shoulders. Perhaps best of all, it comes in lots of colors.

Most Trail Ready

Patagonia Capilene Cool Lightweight $45.00 SHOP NOW

This Patagonia tee is deceptively lightweight at 2.6 ounces, and its 100 percent recycled polyester fabric fights stink far better than other synthetic shirts thanks to a HeiQ odor control treatment. It's also great at wicking away sweat and drying quickly and has a closer fit than some of the other shirts on this list, which make it ideal for a wide range of activities — including, given the heritage of the brand, hiking and climbing.

Most Swole

Born Tough Born Tough Core Fit SS Shirt $30.00 SHOP NOW

One of our testers stated that he throws this shirt on when he knows he's getting into an intense workout. "It's very comfortable, made of this kinda beefy material and has a look and attitude that weirdly compels me to add an extra five pounds to any lift," he says. "Nice price too."

Best for Daily Wear

Courtesy Mack Weldon Stealth Crew Neck T-Shirt $48.00 SHOP NOW

Thanks to body mapping tech and seamless construction, this shirt fits incredibly well. The fabric — a mix of nylon, polyester and spandex — feels ultra comfy and breathable, while an antimicrobial finish minimizes odor. And while it's fantastic for tough routines, it's stylish enough to wear while working from home, running errands and meeting up for brunch.