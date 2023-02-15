Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: A Dyson V10 on Sale, Big Patagonia Savings & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a fleece vest, white sheets, and a vacuum cleaner

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Honest Capsule Water Pipe
Honest
Now 12% off
$175 AT SMOKEHONEST.COM

This dishwasher-safe, shatter-resistant water pipe from Honest is our pick for the best bong you can buy thanks to thoughtful design, ease of use and its packability (it all nests inside itself).

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

Patagonia
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
REI
$159 AT REI

Warm, stylish and timeless, the Retro-X from Patagonia is a wardrobe staple. It's highlight feature is a windproof membrane bonded between a quarter-inch pile sherpa fleece exterior.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE FLEECE

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Now 13% off
$161 AT BROOKLINEN

These luxe sateen sheets boast a 480 thread count and always stay cool, making them perfect for hot sleepers. Brooklinen is one of our go-to's for linens, especially at 15 percent off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

Dyson V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Certified Refurbished
eBay
Now 48% off
$310 AT EBAY

This refurbished Dyson comes with all the features you expect from one of the best stick vacuums you can buy, including 60 minutes of power and a number of clever attachments.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM GUIDE

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair
Amazon
$450 AT AMAZON

This is a rare chance to save on the best office chair you can buy. We love it for its excellent build quality and airy mesh back.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

