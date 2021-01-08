The Best Deals on Mattresses to Shop Now

Mattresses are a huge commitment. They’re big, you tend to have them for years and they cost a pretty penny. Luckily for mattress shoppers, the best mattress brands on the internet hold plenty of deals in the new year. As a matter of fact, New Year's and President's Day deals are basically the Black Friday for mattresses. Right now, get a jump start on your 2021 resolutions with a mattress and a new set of sheets. Here are some of the internet's best offers.
The Best New Year Mattress Deals
Airweave: Airweave's innovative mattresses, which use air instead of springs or foam, are some of the coolest on the market. The brand is currently offering $100 off mattresses and 10 percent off clearance with code CYBER.
Amerisleep: Save 30 percent across all of Amerisleep's mattresses and get free pillows with your mattress purchase. Just use code AS30. Ends 1/10
Bear Mattress: Get up to $300 off all mattresses, plus two free pillows. Ends 1/10
Brooklyn Bedding: Take 20 percent off mattresses and save 50 percent on sheets with code WINTER20. Expires 1/21
Birch: All mattresses are $200 off + two free pillows.
Casper: Casper's offering up a whole load of savings for the New Year: 20 percent off its best selling bundle and up to $800 off Last Call mattresses.
Cocoon by Sealy: Get 35 percent off the flagship cooling mattress and get free pillows and sheets with purchase. Expires 1/11
Haven: Save 30 percent sitewide or get a free five-piece bundle, worth up to $850, with any mattress purchase.
Helix: Save up to $200 plus two free pillows with every mattress purchase.
Idle Sleep: Get 30 percent off sitewide plus two free pillows.
Layla: Save up to $200 on mattresses plus get $300 in free accessories.
Leesa: Save up to $400 on mattresses from Leesa. Discount varies by size.
Mattress Firm: There are too many excellent deals at Mattress Firm to share, but here is a standout: select mattresses are 30 percent off plus a free adjustable base with purchase of a queen mattress.
Nectar: Nectar is offering its biggest deal ever. Get $300 off a mattress plus $399 worth of free accessories (a mattress protector, a sheet set and pillows) with your purchase.
Plush Beds: Save $1,250 on all mattresses, which come with a free sheet set. Mattress toppers and bedding are 20 percent off. Expires 1/11
Puffy: Get $300 off and a free pillow on all mattress orders from Puffy. Expires 12/31
Purple: Free sheets and pillows with select mattress purchases. Plus up to 20 percent off bed frames with the purchase of a mattress.
RV Mattress: Got an RV? Brooklyn Bedding makes mattresses to fit your recreational vehicle. Mattresses are 20 percent off and bedsheets are 50 percent off. Expires 1/12
Saatva: Save $200 when you spend over $1,000 at Saatva, with mattresses starting at $699. Expires 1/11
Tempur-Pedic: Deals include 30 percent off the Tempur-Cloud mattress, 40 percent off any topper and two Tempur-Cloud pillows for $99
Vaya: Use the code VAYA300 to save $300 on any mattress purchase.
Zoma: Head over to Zoma and use code WIN150 to get $150 off a mattress. Expires 1/10
