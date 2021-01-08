Today's Top Stories
1
The 10 Best Watches Under $5,000
2
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
3
Our 79 Favorite Products of 2020
4
Our 50 Most Popular Guides of 2020
5
The 19 Best Office Chairs of 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Deals on Mattresses to Shop Now

These mattress deals are popping.

By Gear Patrol
mattress
Leesa

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

Mattresses are a huge commitment. They’re big, you tend to have them for years and they cost a pretty penny. Luckily for mattress shoppers, the best mattress brands on the internet hold plenty of deals in the new year. As a matter of fact, New Year's and President's Day deals are basically the Black Friday for mattresses. Right now, get a jump start on your 2021 resolutions with a mattress and a new set of sheets. Here are some of the internet's best offers.

The Best New Year Mattress Deals

Airweave: Airweave's innovative mattresses, which use air instead of springs or foam, are some of the coolest on the market. The brand is currently offering $100 off mattresses and 10 percent off clearance with code CYBER.

Amerisleep: Save 30 percent across all of Amerisleep's mattresses and get free pillows with your mattress purchase. Just use code AS30. Ends 1/10

Bear Mattress: Get up to $300 off all mattresses, plus two free pillows. Ends 1/10

Brooklyn Bedding: Take 20 percent off mattresses and save 50 percent on sheets with code WINTER20. Expires 1/21

Birch: All mattresses are $200 off + two free pillows.

Casper: Casper's offering up a whole load of savings for the New Year: 20 percent off its best selling bundle and up to $800 off Last Call mattresses.

Cocoon by Sealy: Get 35 percent off the flagship cooling mattress and get free pillows and sheets with purchase. Expires 1/11

Haven: Save 30 percent sitewide or get a free five-piece bundle, worth up to $850, with any mattress purchase.

Helix: Save up to $200 plus two free pillows with every mattress purchase.

Idle Sleep: Get 30 percent off sitewide plus two free pillows.

Layla: Save up to $200 on mattresses plus get $300 in free accessories.

Leesa: Save up to $400 on mattresses from Leesa. Discount varies by size.

Mattress Firm: There are too many excellent deals at Mattress Firm to share, but here is a standout: select mattresses are 30 percent off plus a free adjustable base with purchase of a queen mattress.

Nectar: Nectar is offering its biggest deal ever. Get $300 off a mattress plus $399 worth of free accessories (a mattress protector, a sheet set and pillows) with your purchase.

      Plush Beds: Save $1,250 on all mattresses, which come with a free sheet set. Mattress toppers and bedding are 20 percent off. Expires 1/11

      Puffy: Get $300 off and a free pillow on all mattress orders from Puffy. Expires 12/31

      Purple: Free sheets and pillows with select mattress purchases. Plus up to 20 percent off bed frames with the purchase of a mattress.

      RV Mattress: Got an RV? Brooklyn Bedding makes mattresses to fit your recreational vehicle. Mattresses are 20 percent off and bedsheets are 50 percent off. Expires 1/12

      Saatva: Save $200 when you spend over $1,000 at Saatva, with mattresses starting at $699. Expires 1/11

      Tempur-Pedic: Deals include 30 percent off the Tempur-Cloud mattress, 40 percent off any topper and two Tempur-Cloud pillows for $99

      Vaya: Use the code VAYA300 to save $300 on any mattress purchase.

      Zoma: Head over to Zoma and use code WIN150 to get $150 off a mattress. Expires 1/10

      Related Story
      The Best Mattresses You Can Buy Online in 2021


      Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

      Herman Miller Sayl Chair
      Herman Miller Sayl Chair
      $463 $545

      $82 OFF (15%)

      Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually-striking and a great value. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

      Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
      Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
      $118 $139

      $21 OFF (15%)

      These cotton percale sheets boast a  270 thread count and always stay cool — perfect for hot sleepers. Brooklinen is one of our go-to's for linens, especially at 15 percent off. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

      Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
      Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
      $399 $945

      $546 OFF (58%)

      An elegant addition to your office, lounge, or bedroom, this watch winder keeps your automatic watches powered with up to 1,200 turns per day and three different rotational directions. 

      READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

      Our Place Always Pan
      Our Place Always Pan
      $116 $145

      $29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)

      The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. 

      READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

      Steelcase Gesture Chair
      Steelcase Gesture Chair
      $823 $961

      $138 OFF (14%)

      This chair changed the game when it comes to doing office furniture right, marking a shift from stuffy, stiff pieces to comfortable furniture a human would actually want to use. 

      READ MORE ABOUT THE STEELCASE GESTURE

      Levi's Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket - Evening
      Levi's Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket - Evening
      $100 $128

      $28 OFF (22%)

      Levi's Premium line takes some of the brand's most classic silhouettes and re-ups them with some of the best materials and updated fits. We love this dark take on the type III sherpa. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DROPS OF 2020

      Ray-Ban 51mm Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
      Ray-Ban 51mm Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
      $92 $154

      $62 OFF (40%)

      Ray-Ban is never out of style, and these hexagonal frames add a bit of chic to any fit without breaking the bank. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE ACCESSORIES

      Burrow Arch Nomad Leather King Sectional
      Burrow Arch Nomad Leather King Sectional
      $2,945 $3,295

      $300 OFF W/ CODE RENEW3 (9%)

      Top-grain leather and three seats plus a chaise lounge make this couch very hard to get up from. In a time where leaving your house is rare, a Burrow couch will make spending time at home that much better.

      READ MORE ABOUT THE BURROW SALE

      Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug with Standard Lid
      Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug with Standard Lid
      $19 $25

      $6 OFF (24%)

      Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

      Adidas Stan Smith Vegan
      Adidas Stan Smith Vegan
      $51 $85

      $34 OFF (40%)

      These Stan Smiths are made without animal products, melding the iconic shoe with the materials and principles of sustainability. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DROPS OF 2020

      AeroGarden Harvest
      AeroGarden Harvest
      $100 $150

      $50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

      Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

      READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

      Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC Turntable with Ortofon 2M Red Cartridge
      Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC Turntable with Ortofon 2M Red Cartridge
      $404 $449

      $45 OFF W/ CODE CLEARANCE (10%)

      This turntable hones in on enhanced basics rather than expensive features, making a product that is simple and effective, allowing you to get the most out of your modern and vinyl records.

      READ ABOUT THE BEST VINYL SETUPS

      Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker
      Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker
      $25 $35

      $10 OFF (29%)

      The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS OF 2021

      Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
      Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
      Seiko amazon.com
      $242 $350

      $109 OFF (31%)

      Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $5,000

      Asics Runners Mask
      Asics Runners Mask
      $28 $40

      $12 OFF (30%)

      Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

      Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
      Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
      gearpatrol.me
      $30 $50

      $20 OFF (40%)

      Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

      GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
      GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
      $14 $22

      $8 OFF (35%)

      It pays to have a flashlight on hand, trust us. Better yet, keep two around.

      READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF 2020

      Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
      Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
      $149 $179

      $30 OFF (16%)

      With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.

      READ MORE ABOUT THE Q TIMEX MODELS

      Herman Miller Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
      Herman Miller Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
      $506 $595

      $89 OFF (15%)

      Fit for any room in the house, this durable version of the classic Eames Shell Chair adds class and modern styling to any living space. 

      READ MORE ABOUT THE EAMES MOLDED CHAIR

      Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
      Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
      $30 $55

      $25 OFF (45%)

      This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

      READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

      Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
      Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
      $15 $27

      $12 OFF (44%)

      Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

      READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

      Branch Ergonomic Chair
      Branch Ergonomic Chair
      $289 $349

      $60 OFF (17%)

      Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

      TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
      TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
      $26 $35

      $9 OFF (26%)

      Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

      READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

      Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
      Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
      $94 $140

      $46 OFF (33%)

      A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

      READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

      This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Deals
      Save 35% on One of the Best Duffels Available
      Save Big on One of the Best Internet Sofas
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      40 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
      This Tasty Plant-Based Protein Powder Is on Sale
      Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
      This Top-Rated Travel Coffee Mug Is 60% Off Today
      Get This Beautiful Watch Winder for 57% Off
      Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
      Get This Running Mask While It's on Sale
      Upgrade Your WFH Setup for 2021 With These Deals