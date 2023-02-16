Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: $170 Off the Theragun Pro, 40% Off J.Crew Boots & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Saatva
Saatva Classic Mattress
Now 15% off
$1,695 AT SAATVA

Presidents' Day weekend is the absolute best time of year to buy a mattress, thanks to major sales — that even goes for our all-time favorite the Saatva Classic. This hybrid mattress features excellent edge support, a hotel-quality pillow top, three firmness options and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

Therabody Theragun PRO
Now 28% off
$429 AT THERABODY

Therabody's Theragun Pro is one of the best percussive massage guns you can buy with its ergonomic handle, 300-minute battery life, app integration and more. And right now, you can get $170 off the brand's fourth generation model.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE LATEST THERAGUN PRO

Breville Barista Express Espresso Maker
Now 20% off
$600 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

With a built-in grinder, automatic dosing and other customizable features, the Barista Express is the best espresso machine you can buy. And with a price tag under $1,000 — or in this case, at only $600 — what you're getting in your morning cup is hard to beat.

THESE ARE THE BEST ESPRESSO MACHINES

J.Crew MacAlister Boots in Leather
Now 40% off
$101 AT J CREW

Made in Italy with a leather upper and crepe sole, these boots are casual, comfortable and made to last. Plus, you can shop six other color options in suede.

HERE ARE MORE OF THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Honest Capsule Water Pipe
Honest
Now 12% off
$175 AT SMOKEHONEST.COM

This dishwasher-safe, shatter-resistant water pipe from Honest is our pick for the best bong you can buy thanks to thoughtful design, ease of use and its packability (it all nests inside itself).

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

