Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: A Big Blundstone Boots Sale, Savings on the Always Pan & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
sponsored deal man wearing blundstone boots

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Blundstone Clearance Sale
sponsored deal man wearing blundstone boots

SHOP NOW

Up to 25% Off

Looking to upgrade your boot game ahead of spring? Blundstone is offering 25 percent off during their seasonal clearance sale across a wide range of iconic styles.

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place
Now 25% off
$116 AT OUR PLACE

The internet's favorite pan, upgraded to cast iron. No matter what you're cooking, from pancakes to beef stew, the Always Pan is up to the task.

READ ABOUT THE BEST THINGS TO COOK IN CAST IRON

Patagonia
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
REI
Now 40% off
$96 AT REI

Warm, stylish and timeless, the Retro-X from Patagonia is a wardrobe staple. It's highlight feature is a windproof membrane bonded between a quarter-inch pile sherpa fleece exterior.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE FLEECE

Dyson V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Certified Refurbished
eBay
Now 48% off
$310 AT EBAY

This refurbished Dyson comes with all the features you expect from one of the best stick vacuums you can buy, including 60 minutes of power and a number of clever attachments.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM GUIDE

Gerber Gear
Gerber Armbar Drive Multitool Pocket Knife
Amazon
Now 33% off
$30 AT AMAZON

An ideal addition to your every day carry setup, the Armbar has a bevy of useful tools that will come in handy in all sorts of predicaments.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

