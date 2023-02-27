Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Discounted Fly by Jing Pantry Staples, Hydro Flasks on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

collage of a blue jacket, a water bottle, and 3 jars of spices

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Relwen Windzip Jacket
Now 25% off
$201 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Stuffed with a dense down alternative that'll keep you warm without suffocating you or making it hard to move (it's also weather-resistant and breathable, to boot), this heritage-level modern jacket looks as good as it performs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Now 40% off
$27 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Everyone needs a good daily water bottle (we're leaving the single-use plastics behind, right?) but this one is even more exceptional, as it'll keep your H2O ice cold for more than a day and its tough enough to tackle just about any adventure you'd want to go on.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLE BRANDS

Fly By Jing Triple Threat
Now 20% off
$36 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

A pantry staple that every home chef should have on deck, Fly By Jing's Sichuan sauces are as delicious as they are trendy, especially the crunchy, fiery Chili Crisp — which is as great mixed into a complex meal as it is spread on some plain bread.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOT SAUCES

Hunter Men's Insulated Chelsea Boots
Now 30% off
$112 AT HUNTER

On a cold rainy day, these shoes will keep your feet warm and dry, thanks to a lining of vegan shearling fleece and the exterior vulcanized natural rubber. Plus, you can't go wrong with the classic Chelsea style.

THESE ARE THE BEST RAIN BOOTS

Dad Grass Parent Pack, 5-Pack
Now 14% off
$60 AT DADGRASS.COM

If straight THC isn't for you but you're still looking for a way to chill out, Dad Grass offers a hemp-based alternative. The brand's Dad Grass joints are CBD-based, while its Mom Grass line is CBG-based.

READ OUR REVIEW OF DAD GRASS

