The Best Rain Boots for When Wet Weather Strikes

Give rain the boot with these waterproof options.

By Evan Malachosky
collage of 3 rain boots
Courtesy

On rainy, wet days, protective boots are a necessity (as are a rain jacket and an umbrella). There are varying levels of style, price and lower-leg coverage — duck boots are taller, but muck boots are the tallest — but one thing remains constant among these sturdy stompers: They’ll get you from A to B safe and dry.

All of them come with grippy, hearty outsoles that are designed to be totally waterproof. Uppers and liners vary by style, so consider your climate (and whether they need to be insulated or not) and your usage. Then, slip 'em on and go out into the world without fretting the wet.

What to Look for in Rain Boots

Single-Piece Uppers

The best rain boots come with a single upper mounted to a hearty, traction-focused outsole. In order for your feet to stay dry, the rain needs to be repelled or sealed off. Slip-on boots with single-piece uppers have fewer access points. Those with laces leave room for droplets to access through the spaces between the tongue and the liner, making wet feet a little more likely. But, don't stress it if that's the look you like. You'll find that lace-up rain boots are less common, and Chelsea versions prove most abundant. No one wants to untie wet laces either, especially if it's cold out.

Outsoles

If it's wet outside you'll want boots with better traction than those you'd wear to a wedding, for example. Steer clear of flat-bottomed ones or ones with crepe or wedge soles. Those will only work if they've been edged or grooved; Red Wing's Gore-Tex Moc Boots, for example, come with a "Traction Tred" outsole (horizontal squiggles that stick to slick surfaces). Speaking of materials, alterations like adding a Gore-Tex membrane can waterproof even leather boots. Otherwise, it's best to stick to rubber. It's impenetrable, meaning you can wipe rubber boots dry when you take them off.

How We Tested

      three rain boots
      Evan Malachosky

      In Pittsburgh, my rain boots are an essential item. Although it's known for having its fair share of wet days, Pittsburgh is rainier than Seattle. That said, I bust my rain boots out at least once a week, if not more — to go to the grocery store, go buy a Christmas tree or simply shuffle out for my mail.

      I paid attention to how dry they keep my feet, but also how comfortable they were and how easy they were to take off.

      Best Overall Rain Boot
      All-Weather Duckboot
      Now 25% off
      $141 AT HUCKBERRY

      • Comfortable through the arch
      • Vibram-designed, rain-specific outsole
      • EVA midsole inside

      • Leather needs cared for differently
      • Shorter like a sneaker

      While most rain boots tend to be a little wobbly — it's the nature of a heeled rubber outsole planted on a tall boot shaft — these give you better traction control and stability. Plus, running or briskly walking in these doesn't feel abnormal or really different at all from your usual hiking sneakers.

      The uppers are seal seamed and made from waterproof full-grain leather, while the outsole is Vibram-designed and very comfortable. Plus, there's cushioning through the insole and incredible, especially for the style, arch support. Think of this one like a rain... sneaker?

      Best Upgrade Rain Boots
      Red Wing Heritage Classic Moc Gore-Tex
      Courtesy
      $360 AT ZAPPOS

      • Comes with a breathable Gore-Tex bootie
      • Special tread designed specifically for wet weather
      • Doesn't look like a rain boot
      • Made in the USA

      • Harder to dry
      • Will look wet

      Red Wing recently upgraded its classic Moc Toe boot by adding a breathable GORE-TEX bootie. The addition makes the iconic style waterproof. Be warned, and repeat after me: Laces and tongues leave room for rain. This is the best standard boot turned rain-ready by far, but it won't completely seal off your feet from wetness if you stand in a stream, or get submerged in a surprisingly deep puddle. Are these worth it? Yes, but for a day's work, not wading through wetlands.

      Best Affordable Rain Boots
      Bogs Sauvie Waterproof Chelsea Boot
      Courtesy
      $100 AT NORDSTROM

      • Moisture-wicking liner
      • Under $100
      • Made from natural rubber
      • Anti-odor interior
      • Complex, effective tread

      • A little low
      • Industrial-looking
      • Comes in only one color

      These sub-$100 boots feature a comfortable EVA footbed and a slip-resistant sole. Unlike other options, these have a lining that evaporates sweat and deters odors as well. Plus, this Oregon-based brand cares about its footprint: The boots use natural rubbers and carbon emissions while making them are kept to a minimum.

      Best Work Rain Boots
      Xtratuf 6-inch Legacy Chelsea Boot
      Courtesy
      $100 AT AMAZON

      • Acid and chemical resistant
      • Single-piece, seamless bottom
      • Cushioned insoles
      • Workplace-ready
      • Trusted by Alaskan fishermen

      • Not the most stylish option
      • Beware of sizing inconsistencies

      Xtratuf's boots are designed for messy, wet jobs. They have best-in-class tread and triple-dipped, single-piece seamless bottoms as to prevent puncture and water penetration. You sacrifice a little style in favor of true waterproofing, but these are worth it if you're only worried about staying dry; you surely will in these.

      Best Non-Slip Rain Boots
      Swims Charlie Rain Boot
      Courtesy
      $120 AT US.SWIMS.COM

      • Come in three colors
      • One-piece upper with pull tabs
      • Easy-to-clean vulcanized rubber
      • Rain-specific tread

      • Sizing inconsistencies
      • Hollow heel that deteriorates fast with constant wear
      • Elastic loosens easily
      • Not much arch support

      Available in three colorways — including this cool Taupe Biscuit option — this vulcanized rubber boot by Swims comes with a single-piece upper seam-sealed to a rain-specific outsole. Flip them over and you'll find a custom pattern designed to prevent slips. An orange heel tab and elasticated gussets make these easy to remove, and cleaning them calls for silicone spray and a towel.

      Best Everyday Rain Boots
      Blundstone Thermal Chelsea Boots
      $249 AT BLUNDSTONE.COM

      • Look like your regular, run-of-the-mill boots
      • Easy to take on and off

      • Get hot inside
      • Really limited to rainy winter days with the insole

      Technically part of the Australian bush boot lineage of boots, Blundstone’s boots are one of the best values you can get. They're a top choice for people in every industry thanks to the tough leather upper, shock-absorption and classic design.

      These, however, are made from waterproof leather and have Thinsulate insulation. The seams are also latexed to keep water out, and a removable sheepskin footbed helps you transition from fall to winter with ease. I chose to take my footbed out, making these better fit for more of the year.

      I have plenty of Blundstones, so this wasn't a different experience at all. They felt like Blundstones, but maybe a little stiffer?

      Hunter Commando Waterproof Chelsea Boot
      Now 30% off
      $119 AT NORDSTROM

      • Less wobbly than the original Hunter rain boots
      • Have a modern shape

      • Elasticated gusset might run too low, letting water in
      • Front edge rubs on the front of your shins

      Hunter’s Commando Chelsea Boots are stylish yet technical. The boot comprises a high-grip outsole, rugged upper, and exaggerated elasticated gussets They're just the right height to protect your feet against wet sidewalk splashes and the extended heel made them easy to take off.

      Best Tall Rain Boots
      Merry People Darcy Mid Calf Rainboot
      Courtesy
      $150 AT MERRYPEOPLE.COM

      • Tall shaft helps keep your legs dry
      • Adjustable collar keeps the boots from chafing the back of your leg
      • 100% vegan construction helps the boot appeal to a wider audience

      • 'Lifestyle' brand puts emphasis on looks over longevity

      When people think of rain boots, big, tall yellow ones probably come to mind. These are black, but they're a similar shape. They're mid-calf height with an adjustable gusset and a padded collar (so they don't make the back of your legs chafe). I found they remained comfortable, even as I wore them for long periods of time.

      They have a simple toe and heel shape, no logo except one on the upper shaft and decent tread, albeit not the best on this list. I felt skittish on slick sidewalks, but I was good to go on wet gravel or muddy grass.

      Best Combat Rain Boots
      Sorel Caribou Storm Waterproof Nubuck Combat Boots
      Courtesy
      $225 AT BERGDORF GOODMAN

      • Breaks from the usual form
      • Combines combat and rain boot
      • Shearling liner for warmth
      • A tall, stylish boot

      • Lace-front so water could sneak in
      • Shearling liner could be ruined by getting wet
      • So-so traction
      • Nubuck leather needs cared for

      Sorel combines the best of combat and rain boots with its Caribou Storm boots. They're waterproof, with a high, lace-up front and a duck boot-style heel and toe. These are more stylish than your standard Chelsea, but at a cost; they're $100 dollars more than the cheapest option on this list and the nubuck leather upper will need cared for over time.

      Baxter Wood White Sole Hevea Chelsea Boots
      Courtesy
      $125 AT BAXTERWOOD.COM

      • Made from natural-tree derived rubber
      • Petroleum-free
      • One-piece upper
      • Solid traction
      • Comfortable for wide feet

      • Limited colors
      • A contrasting text logo on the outsole
      • Shorter than most Chelsea boots

      Made from natural tree-derived rubber, these boots are a great alternative to other waterproof styles made from petroleum-derived materials. They’re comfortable and have good traction in the rain, plus they’re available with three different contrast soles.

      Best Short Rain Boot
      Hunter Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
      Courtesy
      Now 32% off
      $102 AT ZAPPOS

      • Comes in several colors
      • Easy to take on and off
      • Strong elastic gussets
      • Impressive tread

      • Not the brand's pillar product
      • Foot slides around inside if you wear thin socks

      When you think of rain boots, you think of Hunter, albeit their ultra-tall muck boot. This shorter version is easier to slip into than its taller counterparts but just as waterproof, assuming you don’t fall into a foot of water.

      Best Classic Rain Boots
      L.L. Bean Bean Boots
      Courtesy
      $229 AT L.L.BEAN

      • Gore-Tex membrane liner
      • Thinsulate ultra-thin insulation
      • Classic look
      • Made in Maine

      • Laces
      • Uppers lack structure
      • Sizing depends on your socks

      Tried, true, still made in Maine and still waterproof. These classic waterproof boots feature a rubber bottom with a steel shark for support and a weather-resistant — Gore-Tex membrane equipped — leather upper. If you plan on wearing boot socks with these, which you should, order a full size up. Thin socks? Order your normal size.

      Best $100 Rain Boots
      Seavees Bolinas Boot
      Courtesy
      $100 AT SEAVEES

      • Soft knit liner that prevents blisters and chafing
      • Two pull tabs for easy on-off
      • Made from natural rubber
      • Fairly affordable

      • Only comes in one color

      The brand's first-ever boot, the Bolinas is an ideal, easy-to-wear rain boot. It's tonal and seam-sealed, so the boot looks like it's one big piece of rubber. The heel has improved traction for slip prevention with each step. Surely, since this is a first attempt, forthcoming versions will offer improvements even I haven't come up with yet, so maybe it's best to stick it out for those. It's also an easy addition as is, because it's only $100 bucks.

      Best Elevated Rain Boots
      UGG Gatson Chelsea
      Courtesy
      $110 AT ZAPPOS

      • Wool liner that wicks moisture and prevents odors
      • Two pull tabs for taking them off
      • Seam-sealed

      • Lackluster traction
      • A little narrow
      • Thin outsole

      Who could argue against a boot that’s comfy, cozy and waterproof? These Ugg rain boots have two pull tabs for taking them off, feature a rugged Vibram outsole and are lined with a moisture-wicking wool-based blend that wears like shearling.

      More Boots for Men
      best boots
      courtesy
