Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Rain Boots for When Wet Weather Strikes
Give rain the boot with these waterproof options.
On rainy, wet days, protective boots are a necessity (as are a rain jacket and an umbrella). There are varying levels of style, price and lower-leg coverage — duck boots are taller, but muck boots are the tallest — but one thing remains constant among these sturdy stompers: They’ll get you from A to B safe and dry.
All of them come with grippy, hearty outsoles that are designed to be totally waterproof. Uppers and liners vary by style, so consider your climate (and whether they need to be insulated or not) and your usage. Then, slip 'em on and go out into the world without fretting the wet.
-
Best Overall Rain BootAll-Weather Duckboot Read More
-
Best Upgrade Rain BootsRed Wing Heritage Classic Moc Gore-Tex Read More
-
Best Affordable Rain BootsBogs Sauvie Waterproof Chelsea Boot Read More
-
Best Work Rain BootsXtratuf 6-inch Legacy Chelsea Boot Read More
-
Best Non-Slip Rain BootsSwims Charlie Rain Boot Read More
What to Look for in Rain Boots
Single-Piece Uppers
The best rain boots come with a single upper mounted to a hearty, traction-focused outsole. In order for your feet to stay dry, the rain needs to be repelled or sealed off. Slip-on boots with single-piece uppers have fewer access points. Those with laces leave room for droplets to access through the spaces between the tongue and the liner, making wet feet a little more likely. But, don't stress it if that's the look you like. You'll find that lace-up rain boots are less common, and Chelsea versions prove most abundant. No one wants to untie wet laces either, especially if it's cold out.
Outsoles
If it's wet outside you'll want boots with better traction than those you'd wear to a wedding, for example. Steer clear of flat-bottomed ones or ones with crepe or wedge soles. Those will only work if they've been edged or grooved; Red Wing's Gore-Tex Moc Boots, for example, come with a "Traction Tred" outsole (horizontal squiggles that stick to slick surfaces). Speaking of materials, alterations like adding a Gore-Tex membrane can waterproof even leather boots. Otherwise, it's best to stick to rubber. It's impenetrable, meaning you can wipe rubber boots dry when you take them off.
How We Tested
In Pittsburgh, my rain boots are an essential item. Although it's known for having its fair share of wet days, Pittsburgh is rainier than Seattle. That said, I bust my rain boots out at least once a week, if not more — to go to the grocery store, go buy a Christmas tree or simply shuffle out for my mail.
I paid attention to how dry they keep my feet, but also how comfortable they were and how easy they were to take off.