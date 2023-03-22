Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: $200 Off Rad Power E-Bikes, Luggage Deals at Monos & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
tech roundup
courtesy

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

1
Weber 70th Anniversary Edition Kettle Charcoal Grill
Weber
Now 23% off
$339 AT WEBER.COM

Grilling season is just around the corner, so if you're looking to refresh your outdoor cooking setup, why not start with one of the most iconic grills ever made? The Weber Kettle is one of the best charcoal grills you can buy, even after all this time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

2
Monos Carry-On Plus
Monos
Now 19% off
$247 AT MONOS.COM

One of our favorite carry-ons, this editor-tested bag went head-to-head with Away's bags and came out on top. If you need a bag, just buy this one.

READ OUR AWAY VS. MONOS REVIEW

3
Rad Power RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike
Rad Power Bikes
$1,899 AT RAD POWER BIKES

One of the most popular brands in the e-bike world, Rad Power makes sturdy, adventure-ready e-bikes that are at home on the road and light trails.

READ MORE ABOUT E-BIKES

4
Outerknown Blanket Shirt - Exclusive
Huckberry
Now 35% off
$96 AT HUCKBERRY

Our favorite overshirt — and maybe our favorite garment — is the Outerknown Blanket Shirt, which ages like fine wine, only getting softer with every wear. Get it on sale while you can.

READ OUR BLANKET SHIRT REVIEW

5
Honest Capsule Water Pipe
Honest
Now 12% off
$175 AT SMOKEHONEST.COM

One of our absolute favorite bongs, the Honest Capsule is well-built and actually looks good on the coffee table.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

