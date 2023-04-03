Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Taylor Stitch Pants on Sale, All-Weather Boots for $50 Off & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of pants, a shoe, and a grill

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

All-Weather Pull-On Storm Boot
Now 30% off
$110 AT HUCKBERRY

With an all-weather grippy outsole and an upper of nubuck leather, this 100% waterproof boot will easily take you from snow days to summer hikes. Plus, its neoprene tongue makes it easy to pull on and off, and it's discounted by almost $50 right now.

Simplehuman Steel Frame Dish Rack
$80 AT SIMPLEHUMAN.COM

This dish rack's sturdy and durable steel frame makes it one of the best you can buy. It has a swiveling spout, side cup racks and the ability to pile dishes as high as you dare. And with the $20 discount, this larger size is the same price as Simplehuman's more compact dish rack.

Kamado Joe BJ24RHC Big Joe II
Now 26% off
$1,599 AT AMAZON

This Big Green Egg-beating ceramic grill has a unique multilevel cooking system with modular half racks that can double your cooking space. The grill's ash drawer makes for easier cleanup and the domed lid is much easier to lift as well.

Taylor Stitch The Apres Pant
Now 30% off
$83 AT HUCKBERRY

Made with organic slub cotton, these soft, textured joggers have a worn-in feel that makes them just that much more comfortable. The pants have four pockets (two in the front and two in the back), plus an adjustable drawstring for the most comfortable fit.

Nectar
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar
Now 33% off
$699 AT NECTARSLEEP.COM

The Nectar Mattress is our pick for the best memory foam mattress you can buy. Nectar offers a 365-day trial period, so you don't have to stress about not liking it. While mattress sales are a dime a dozen, this is some of the steepest savings we've ever seen on a Nectar.

