Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Tackle Every Mess with This Wet and Dry Vacuum
3
Timex's New Q Offers an Unexpected Feature Combo
4
Want to Take Better iPhone Photos? Try These Apps
5
How to Use an Easy At-Home Testosterone Kit

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 20% Off our Favorite Vape, $500 Off an Excellent E-Bike & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a jacket, a vape, and a bike

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Pax Plus
Now 20% off
$200 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

This is the first time since it launched that we've seen any discounts on our top pick for the best weed vape you can buy. And that's perfect timing since 4/20 is right around the corner. Don't sleep on this killer opportunity.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Wellen The Maker's Stretch Chore Jacket
Huckberry
Now 40% off
$118 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

Who says utility and comfort can't go hand-in-hand? Not the folks at Wellen when they created this smart, classic-looking chore coat with its cozy, comfy cotton-spandex blend construction and suite of EDC-friendly pockets.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS

Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Now 29% off
$300 AT DYSON

Need a fan that will cool you off while removing gases and 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns? Then this is one of the best options for you. Plus, the design is stunning, meaning you can be proud to leave it out.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Juiced Bikes RipCurrent S
Juiced Bikes
Now 21% off
$1,899 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

With a range of 70+ miles and a top speed of 28 mph, this fat-tired bike makes an excellent commuter alternative to your motor vehicle and a fun cruiser. And it rarely goes on sale for a whopping $500 off like it is right now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST E-BIKES

Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee
Huckberry
Now 10% off
$79 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

Merino wool is basically the perfect material to make clothes out of. It's anti-microbial, controls odors and is temperature regulating in both hot and cold temperatures. The tee from Proof is one of the best options we've tried.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BENEFITS OF WOOL

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Curious to Try Cocktail-Inspired THC Gummies?
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss