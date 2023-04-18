Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors
3
Timex's New Q Offers an Unexpected Feature Combo
4
Want to Take Better iPhone Photos? Try These Apps
5
Get the Lawn of Your Dreams with This Spring Kit

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Up to 35% Off a Top Weed Vape, a Q Timex Watch On Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
sponsored deals g pen
G Pen

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

G Pen Dash Vaporizer
sponsored deals g pen
G Pen

SHOP NOW

Up to 35% Off

Designed for dry herb, the G Pen Dash brings supreme functionality to the palm of your hand. Right now, fans can shop the entire site at 30% off, plus an extra 5% off with code GEARPATROL.

Faherty The Movement Shirt
Now 33% off
$99 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

This is a rare chance to score our favorite upgraded performance dress shirt for a respectable 33 percent off — meaning you can easily look your best without emptying out that wallet. Just be quick, as this is the only colorway left with decent sizing.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Q Timex Reissue Watch
Now 26% off
$139 AT AMAZON

A reissue of an iconic timepiece from the 1970s, this version boasts classic styling with the spin that it's equipped with a reliable, modern quartz movement. If you want to upgrade your watch styling without breaking the bank, few watches compare to this one.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUY A TIMEX WATCH

Wellen The Maker's Stretch Chore Jacket
Huckberry
Now 40% off
$118 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

Who says utility and comfort can't go hand-in-hand? Not the folks at Wellen when they created this smart, classic-looking chore coat with its cozy, comfy cotton-spandex blend construction and suite of EDC-friendly pockets.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS

Session Goods Bong
Now 20% off
$148 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Our former top pick for the best bong you can buy, this shatter-resistant borosilicate glass and silicon smoking device is as gorgeous as it is useful. And, in celebration of 4/20, it's cheaper than ever.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Curious to Try Cocktail-Inspired THC Gummies?
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss