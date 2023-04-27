Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: A Deal on an Iconic Weber Grill, E-Bike Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a grill, bag, and bike

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Weber
Weber 70th Anniversary Edition Kettle Charcoal Grill
BBQ Guys
Now 23% off
$339 AT BBQGUYS.COM

This is our favorite charcoal grill, even after all these decades. If it ain't broke, don't fix it, as the saying goes, and Weber seems to know that there's nothing broken about this grill.

BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Aventon Sinch Step-Through Foldable Ebike
Aventon
$1,499 AT AVENTON BIKES

For most people, an e-bike can be a heavy, unwieldy, difficult-to-store monstrosity. This foldable e-bike from Aventon solves that. You get the benefits of electric assist and the convenience of a bike that actually fits in your space.

READ ABOUT THE BEST E-BIKES

Filson 48-Hour Tin Cloth Duffle Bag
Filson
Now 30% off
$346 AT FILSON

This is probably the very last duffle bag you'll ever buy, seriously. If you need convincing, a Filson bag was spotted on the latest episode of Succession. If billionaires opt for it, you should, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUFFLE BAGS

Salomon Raid Wind 75th Unisex Sportstyle Shoes
Salomon
Now 25% off
$142 AT SALOMON

A go-to brand for alpine adventures and street style alike, Salomon knows what its doing with its sportstyle collection. These kicks are made to excel in the mountains but can upgrade any 'fit.

READ MORE ABOUT SALOMON SHOES

Birch Lane Fitz Patio Chair Pair
Wayfair
Now 57% off
$431 AT WAYFAIR

It's time to break out the patio furniture once again. If yours is looking a bit shabby, upgrade with this discounted set from Wayfair.

