The Best Duffle Bags for Dedicated Travelers

Duffle bags are versatile carry-alls for clothing, footwear, Dopp kits and other odds and ends.

By Evan Malachosky
For short trips, travel light. The duffle — aka a carryall or weekender bag — is designed to hold enough clothes to keep you looking fresh, whatever grooming products you require (within reason) and a few other daily essentials (e.g. laptop, reading materials, headphones). When deciding on the best duffle bag for your lifestyle, first analyze function, then hone in on an aesthetic.

Do you need a bag for professional business trips? What about a weekend at the lake with your friends? Maybe you’ll be on the slopes for 48 hours? No matter the type of excursion, one of these weekenders will keep your necessities organized and compact, all without compromising classic styling.

What to Look for

Your preferred luggage doesn’t need to be on four wheels, because while most duffle bags make sense for shorter trips, there are bigger ones, too, which could easily replace a carry-on suitcase if asked to. As such, it’s important to understand the bag you’re buying before you, well, buy it. There’s a big difference between a weekender bag (small) and a road trip rucksack (massive).

Size

Volume is the easiest way to gauge how big a given duffle bag is. The higher that number, the bigger the bag. Sure, the dimensions might give you a better picture of the bag’s true shape, but a 27L bag will always be smaller than a 45L bag.

The carry-on dimensions for airlines is 14 by 10 by 22 inches, which is usually plenty of room for most duffles. Ones bigger than this, though, won’t be allowed on the plane. And duffle bags don’t offer nearly as much protection from irreverent airline workers, however few there are.

If your duffle bag is smaller than 18 by 14 by 8 inches — i.e. it’s about the same size as a standard backpack or a big tote — it could work as your personal item. It’s your call whether you want to push it, especially on an airline that charges a fee for carry-on bags.

Straps

There are three ways to carry a duffle bag: over your shoulder, across your body or in your hand. Each way requires different straps. As such, be mindful of which your bag comes with and whether they’re removable. If the shoulder strap comes off, for example, you can carry the bag by hand using the shorter handles, which typically don’t come off.

When they’re at their heaviest, I find duffle bags easier to carry by hand. If it’s overfilled, it causes undue pressure on your shoulder, and it typically bounces against your side as you walk. In hand, sure, it’s harder on your arms, but it’s easier on the rest of your body.

Material

It’s probably smart, especially if you’re planning to check the bag at any point, to pick out a duffle bag that’s both waterproof and abrasion resistant. This way the bag can withstand a light drizzle on the tarmac or a toss into a sharp corner. Plus, it helps keep the contents of your bag… in your bag.

If not waterproof, simply seek out durable — like waxed canvas, tin cloth or nylon.

Best Overall Duffle Bag
Peak Design Travel Duffle
$130 AT PEAK DESIGN

A part of Peak's bigger travel collection, the Travel Duffle does the work of a suitcase while being significantly smaller. It's a simple black color and, in my experience, seems to expand along with whatever you stuff inside it. Sure, it has its limit, but I never reached it; and I pack too much every single time.

Capacity: 35 or 65L

RELATED: Away vs. Peak Design, Head to Head: Which Brand Makes the Better Duffle Bag?

Best Upgrade Duffle Bag
Monos Metro Duffel
$230 AT MONOS.COM

A duffel that doubles as a diaper bag, Monos' modern Metro Duffel is a sleek option for heavy travelers. It works in tandem with the brand's suitcases, but really any suitcase with a trolley handle, for that matter. You can buy it in rip resistant nylon or durable vegan leather. The leather look is more luxe, while nylon proves more utilitarian.

Capacity: 22L

Best Affordable Duffle Bag
Readywares Waxed Canvas Duffel Bag
$49 AT AMAZON

Light packer? Readywares entry is perfect for you. It has a capacity of just 26L, meaning just a few shirts, maybe one pair of pants and probably no shoes — besides the ones on your feet. But, for $50 bucks I can't help but want one myself.

Capacity: 21L

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel
$159 AT HUCKBERRY

A steadfast classic, Patagonia's best overall travel bag is a duffle first, but its prominent straps make it easy to convert into a backpack. The only real downside to this popular Patagonia bag is its availability — they're always sold out. But for good reason, because this recycled polyester pack proves tough, lightweight and easy to manage, whether when stuffing it into the overhead bin or back of an RV.

Capacity: 40L

July Daybreak Weekender Bag
$195 AT JULY

Dubbed the Away of Australia (by me, I did that), July makes a generously sized, perfectly generic bag for quick jaunts — ones where a carrying a suitcase is too much. This bag comes in three colors, taupe, black and navy, and has a padded base with metal feet so it always sits upright.

Capacity: 38L

Away F.A.R Duffle
$150 AT AWAY

Away's outdoors-focused F.A.R. Duffle features a detachable strap that lets you carry it on your shoulder or by hand, and its bag-length zipper makes packing (and unpacking) easy. Its exterior is made from abrasion-resistant, 100% recycled polyester, and it hides a zipper pocket big enough for a passport and your phone.

Capacity: 40L

Filson Large Dry Duffle Bag
$315 AT FILSON

If you need a truly waterproof bag, try Filson's Dry Duffle Bag, a dry bag made bigger. It has a top that seals and then rolls, keeping water out, and the entire thing is made from flexible PU-coated 840-denier nylon, a tough material that repels water and prevents rips.

Capacity: 90L

Baboon Go-Bag Small
$169 AT BABOON

With Bamboo's Go-Bags you're guaranteed to never lose sight of your luggage. They come in a bunch of bright ass colors, including this alarming orange edition, but yellow, blue, purple, black, green and teal, too.

Capacity: 40L

The North Face Base Camp Duffel Bag
$149 AT THE NORTH FACE

A few years ago, I couldn't get over how cool glossy outdoor-first bags like Patagonia's Black Hole Bag or The North Face's Base Camp Duffel looked. They definitely still are, but you see the usual color ways at every airport. And, like classic songs appearing on the radio, in perpetuity, too. Pick one you don't see as often, like black on black on black.

Capacity: 71L

United By Blue Workwear Duffle
$148 AT UNITED BY BLUE

The Workwear Duffle from United By Blue blends the durability of your favorite dungarees with the practicality of a pocket-loaded duffle. It tops out at 42 L, leaving room for all of your essentials for even a week-long trip. Plus, the serious supply of pockets lets you separate valuables from boots or work stuff.

Capacity: 42L

Sealand Choob S Duffle Bag
$175 AT SEALANDGEAR.COM

Sealand's bags are handmade in Cape Town, South Africa. This one in particular was constructed from 100 percent upcycled materials — 70-percent upcycled polyester and 30 percent upcycled nylon — promising durability but also eco-consciousness. Plus, it's cylindrical for easy stuffing and unloading.

Capacity: 22L

Troubadour Explorer Embark Duffle
$295 AT TROUBADOUR

Troubadour does a good job of not prescribing a specific function to the Embark Duffle. It doesn't matter whether you carry it to work like a gym-bag-briefcase hybrid or haul it on weekend trips to the woods, it works all the same. There is a shoe cabin at the bottom, a zipped and padded pocket for a 16-inch laptop and a detachable strap that helps you sling it over your shoulder. Without it, it fits, because there's a built-in sleeve, well over your suitcase handle.

Capacity: 30L

Nisolo Luis Weekender
$250 AT NISOLO

This Waxed Cotton Canvas Weekender bag is water-resistant. Plus, considering its removable crossbody strap and its simple cotton interior, it's quite versatile, too.

Capacity: 35L

Herschel Novel Duffle
$100 AT HERSCHEL

Looking for the most basic bag you can find — and at a cost that won't eat into your trip funds? Herschel's Novel Duffle doesn't have a ton of bells and whistles, but it's built with a shoe cabin, a mesh storage sleeve, removable shoulder straps and a waterproof zipping system.

Capacity: 42.5L

Tanner Goods Layover Duffel
$420 AT TANNER GOODS

Ripstop waxed canvas and bridled leather accents comprise this bag's exterior, while the inside boasts six storage compartments and two visible zipper pockets for valuables.

Capacity: 70L

Filson Rugged Twill Small Duffle Bag
$475 AT FILSON

Made in the USA, this small duffle from Filson is made from rugged, industrial-strength canvas finished with a light wax. It comes with bridle leather straps and features brass hardware. Its two-pocket interior is unlined.

Capacity: 33L

Rains Weekend Bag
$95 AT RAINS.COM

This minimalist waterproof bag by Danish brand Rains is excellent for any weekend getaway with inclement weather. The main compartment fastens with a two-way sealed zip to keep your clothing and accessories safe and dry.

Capacity: 37L

Bennett Winch Weekender Holdall
$950 AT MR PORTER

This canvas weekender is made in England and holds about 40 liters. It has two top handles, an internal zip pocket, a padded tablet sleeve, a waterproof shoe compartment and leather accents.

Capacity: 46L

Stuart & Lau The Monaco
$335 AT STUARTANDLAU.COM

Stuart & Lau's waterproof weekender bag, The Monaco, is built from waterproof materials, has lock compatible zipper pulls and sleeves for your passport, wallet or any other valuables. Plus, it comes in six different color combinations.

Capacity: 35L

an affordable alternative
Boarding Pass NYC Work Hard, Play Hard Duffel
$89 AT BOARDINGPASSNYC.COM

From Brooklyn-based brand Boarding Pass NYC, the Work Hard, Play Hard Duffel does everything you need a mid-sized bag to do. It's durable, comes with enough room for all your essentials and proves easy to carry.

Capacity: 30L

