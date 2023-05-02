Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Rare Le Labo Fragrance Savings, a Merino Tee Deal & More

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt
Now 10% off
$79 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

One of our favorite travel tees for a reason, Proof's 72-hour collection is made with merino wool yet is still moisture wicking, temperature regulating and odor resistant.

Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Now 20% off
$559 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

If the sauna is her favorite room at the gym, then this infrared blanket will bring the sauna home to her. Give her the gift of rest and relaxation this Mother's Day and take advantage of this rare deal while you're at it.

Le Labo Santal 33
$165 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Possibly one of the most popular scents of the moment, Le Labo's Santal 33 combines floral, woodsy and musky notes to create a crowd-pleasing fragrance. Whether a splurge for yourself or Mother's Day gift for someone else, take advantage of this rare discount while you can.

Solo Stove Mesa XL
Now 33% off
$80 AT SOLO STOVE

Solo Stove's smokeless tabletop fire pit now comes in two sizes — both of which are $40 off. Elevate your summer nights spent outdoors with some of the best fire pit tech you can buy.

Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5-Quart
Now 72% off
$150 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Staub's timeless and long-lasting cookware is always a good investment, especially at almost $400 off. Plus, the sleek design is on sale in six different colors.

