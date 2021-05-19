Today's Top Stories
This Might Be Your Perfect Travel Shirt

Proof's 72 Hour Merino collection includes shirts that you’ll never have to take off on the road.

By Tanner Bowden
proof 72 hour merino polo
Huckberry

If you want to wear the same t-shirt for days on end without attracting flies, it better be made of merino wool. Merino is naturally antimicrobial, so it doesn’t stink (it also dries quicker than cotton and is more comfortable than your wool sweater memories would have you think). In 2018, a small team of Huckberry refused to change out of Proof’s Merino Tee during a 72-hour trip to Iceland to underline the point. Proof then expanded its merino collection to include a henley and a polo and, fittingly, Huckberry took another no-change trip, this time to Tofino, British Columbia, where the team hiked, canoed and flew a Cessna.

Proof’s 72 Hour Merino is available in a t-shirt, long-sleeve, polo, long- or short-sleeve henley and socks. In all but the socks, the fabric is the same: an 89/11 blend of merino wool and nylon (for stretch and durability). Proof sources the wool from three sheep stations in New Zealand and uses a super-fine 17.5-micron yarn gauge to not only guarantee that it won’t stink, but that it’ll be comfortable too.

proof 72 hour merino
Huckberry
proof 72 hour merino polo
Huckberry
