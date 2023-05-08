Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Bake Indoors, Bake Outdoors: Meet the Ooni Volt 12
3
The Joys of a Cheap American Military Watch
4
Ford Could Have a Wild New SUV Feature Coming
5
Find Yourself on Island Time in the Outer Banks

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 40% Off One of Our Favorite Seikos, AirPods on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of airpods, a backpack, and a watch

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Now 11% off
$150 AT AMAZON

With 6 hours of battery life and a sound and fit comparable to the AirPods Pro, the third generation of Apple's AirPods are worth the splurge. Plus, the buds are $20 off.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS 3

2
Topo Designs Y-Pack
Now 25% off
$59 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

This simple yet elegant backpack from Topo Designs is made from recycled nylon and has a 24-liter capacity with loops available to attach on more if you need to.

THESE ARE THE BEST BACKPACKS

3
Seiko 5 Sports Watch
Now 40% off
$190 AT AMAZON

The classic and well-loved Seiko 5 style has spawned many iterations, including the Seiko 5 Sports. This watch includes a day/date indicator, is water resistant up to 300 feet and has a power reserve of 41 hours.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SEIKO 5

4
ThermoWorks Thermapen One
ThermoWorks
Now 32% off
$68 AT GO.SKIMRESOURCES.COM

One of the best instant-read meat thermometers you can buy, the Thermapen One features precise temperature reading down to a half of a degree and can measure temperature in less than a second.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE THERMAPEN ONE

5
Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler
Now 42% off
$19 AT AMAZON

If you're looking for a way to stay hydrated this summer, then Hydro Flask's 28-ounce tumbler will fit most cupholders, comes in a variety of vibrant colors and is dishwasher safe.

WE REVIEWED HYDRO FLASK VS YETI

More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss