Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
Upway's entire 2022 Stromer E-Bike collection is currently available for up to $450 off, but fans can also use code gearpatrol for an extra five percent off.
Anova's Precision Cooker Pro is its most powerful sous vide circulator, capable of heating up to 26 gallons of water. The device also connects to your WiFi, so you can check in and control it even when you're away.
A good denim jacket will last you for years, making it a great investment piece. And you can score this lightweight, Polo Country reissue for an $88 discount right now.
Similar to our overall favorite stick vacuum the V12, the V15 has a laser in its head that illuminates dust and particles that are invisible to the naked eye. It has more suction power and bin capacity than the V12 plus a whopping 60 minutes of runtime.
If you're looking to up your at-home gym setup, then Hydrow sells the best home rowing machine you can buy. It's smooth, comfortable and great for both beginners and seasoned rowers.
