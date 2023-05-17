Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: The Bruvi Coffee Maker Is on Sale, a Napoleon Grill Deal & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of pants, a coffee maker, and a grill

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch Apres Pant
Huckberry
Now 45% off
$65 AT HUCKBERRY

The perfect lounge pant, Taylor Stitch's Apres Pant is made from super soft double-cloth waffle, has four pockets and, in our opinion, actually look good enough to leave the house in.

READ MORE ABOUT THE APRES DEAL

Napoleon
Napoleon Prestige 500 Gas Grill
Napoleon
Now 14% off
$1,424 AT AMAZON

Napoleon makes our pick for the best upgrade gas grill thanks to its sturdy stainless steel construction and its ability to get charcoal-level heat in seconds.

BEST GAS GRILLS

OtterBox Soft Cooler
OtterBox
$250 AT OTTERBOX

Our pick for the best Yeti-alternative soft cooler, the Trooper 20 is spacious, keeps ice frozen for literal days, is totally leakproof and has functional pockets and attachment points (it even includes a bottle opener). But it is discontinued, so this might be your last chance to score this deal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

The Bruvi Bundle
Bruvi
Now 13% off
$348 AT BRUVI.COM

One of our favorite home coffee makers, the Bruvi is a clever countertop solution that brings your favorite coffee drinks home. It can make any drink you want, from regular drip to espresso and even cold brew.

THE BEST-LOOKING COFFEE MAKERS

Patagonia Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Volley Shorts
Patagonia
Now 51% off
$37 AT PATAGONIA

With a 7-inch inseam and breathable fabric, these are possibly the most comfortable shorts for any summer activity — and they're 50 percent off in two colors right now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CASUAL SHORTS

