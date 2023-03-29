Convenience, ease of use and superior temperature regulation are why you buy gas over charcoal or pellet. And though grilling enthusiasts often see this as a strike against America’s favorite grill type, gas grills are not just burgers, hot dogs and half-seared steaks. Not the good ones, at least. The grills on this list reach near-charcoal temperatures, offer plenty of versatility with low-and-slow cooking and prioritize endurance over shiny stainless steel for the sake of it. From the best grills for your apartment balcony to professional-grade monsters that will feed an army, these are the best gas grills for your money.

What to Look for in a Gas Grill

For really high heat, get an infrared burner

Infrared burners get dramatically hotter than standard gas burners. Using standard burners, most gas grills will struggle to exceed 600 to 700 degrees, and won't develop a browned crust on a steak before you've overcooked it; the infrared burner solves this issue by channeling heat from a burner into a ceramic tile, which converts that convective heat into infrared heat, dramatically increasing its intensity. You need an infrared burner to brown a steak properly. It won't matter how long you let the grill warm up with the lid down if the grill's max temperature is meh. Note: some companies (like Weber) give infrared burners a branded name like Sear Zone or something in that vein.

Check the grate material

Standard grates can be made of cast iron, enameled cast iron, cast aluminum, stainless steel, nickel-plated and a number of other materials. For gas grills, we like stainless steel or aluminum. This may come as a surprise given so many recommended grill manufacturers rely on cast iron or enameled cast iron grates to get the job done; there's a reason for this. Cast iron grates are heavy, absorb heat and are great for developing grill marks, but you don't necessarily want grill marks. Grill marks are a visual cue that you've only seared a small percentage of what you're cooking. You want that steak, pork chop or half-chicken to be covered in Maillard, not drawn up like a football field.

"There are users who swear by cast iron because of its increased mass which leads to better heat retention, and some users feel that food sticks less to the porcelain coating on cast iron. There are others who swear by the durability and corrosion resistance of stainless steel," Steve Schwarz, Napoleon’s director of grills research and development, says.

"Most cast grids are porcelain-coated which provides some protection against corrosion – but if users use their spatula to scrape their grills or tap their grills to loosen debris, then over time the porcelain coating will wear and chip and this will lead to the raw cast iron being exposed which will corrode," Schwarz says. "So as cast-iron grids age, regular seasoning becomes important. The beauty of stainless grids is that other than a light brushing between cooks, they require no other maintenance."

Natural gas vs liquid propane

There is nothing wrong with liquid propane gas grills, or the gas grills that run off refillable tanks most grillers are familiar with. But, if you have a natural gas line available, you should use it. And it's why we say natural gas is better than propane.

"If you move into a new home with an outdoor natural gas line on the deck, the main reason not to use natural gas would be that you don't have a natural gas grill," Max Good, director of equipment reviews at AmazingRibs.com, says.

Why? Mostly the convenience of not needing to refill a propane tank (or forget to refill a propane tank) and the cheapness of natural gas as a fuel. Natural gas versions of popular gas grills are marginally more expensive than propane-fueled counterparts, but not problematically so. There's virtually no difference in cooking performance.

Don't worry too much about BTUs

BTUs are an outdated and easily manipulated measurement of grill power. The numbers grill makers provide are calculated on per-hour measurements, and are derived from data on how much fuel the grill burns, not its temperature levels. A bigger grill that chews through more gas could have a sky-high BTU figure and not breach the 500-degree barrier, which should be the absolute bare minimum. Ignore BTUs and look for max temperature output, which is a better (albeit imperfect) gauge of a grill's power.

Pay attention to the number of burners

Most gas grills nowadays have two burners at minimum, but it’s important to know before buying. The number of burners and grill space will dictate the space you have for two-zone grilling, a technique that allows you to cook low-and-slow foods like pork butt or ribs. More burners also mean more and more consistent heat. Unless you're shopping for a very small grill if a manufacturer suggests they can get by with just two burners, know that you'll be battling hot and cold spots every time you use it.

Look for heat diffusers

Heat diffusers go by many names, but they’re just metal or ceramic shields fixed over a burner. As counterintuitive as it sounds, by absorbing and redistributing the heat directly from the flame, they create more even temperatures at grate level, cutting back on hot spots. Plus, because diffusers float over the burner, you're far less likely to experience flare-ups or grease fires. Don't buy a gas grill without them.

How We Tested

Gear Patrol Staff

Our testers got their hands on a number of grills from the top brands in the industry, some of which were called in specifically for testing and some that our users recommend based on months or years of personal use. We grilled a wide variety of foods, everything from veggies to burgers to steaks, to determine how the grills performed when cooking different meals. Our testers also took into account other factors, like how durable their grills were and easy their grills were to clean, move and generally live with.

Weber Genesis E-325s 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Weber Best Overall Gas Grill Weber Genesis E-325s 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Easy to use

Grease cleanup is a breeze Side tables don't have a side burner

We prefer steel grates over Weber's iron grates

Cooking Space: 787 square inches

787 square inches Gas Type: Propane or Natural Gas

Propane or Natural Gas Max Temperature: ~600° F

There are cheaper grills with most of the features and cheaper grills with comparable build quality and cheaper grills supported by healthy warranties and strong customer service, but there is no grill that matches the Weber’s Genesis E-325s complete package.

The Genesis E-325s features nearly 800 square inches of prime cooking real estate, featuring Weber's largest sear zone for super high-heat cooking. With its PureBlu burners, flames are hot and even, and ignition is reliable and consistent. The grill features Weber's new grease management system that makes cleanup easier than ever so you can spend more time grilling and hanging out and less time scrubbing and scouring.

Napoleon Prestige Pro 500

BBQGuys Best Upgrade Gas Grill Napoleon Prestige Pro 500

Charcoal-level heat

Stainless steel construction is great Given how luxe the rest of the grill is, the wheels feel rickety

Cooking Space: 500 square inches

500 square inches Gas Type: Propane or Natural Gas ($100 up-charge)

Propane or Natural Gas ($100 up-charge) Max Temperature: ~700° F

Napoleon is a major player at the top of the mid-market grilling space and through the ultra-premium categories. This particular grill is in the middle of the pack in Napoleon terms, but it’s the quintessential shiny stainless gas grill. Above all else, you are paying for build quality and cooking payload. Most of the grill is made of sturdy 304 stainless steel and the firebox is ultra-durable cast aluminum.

There are four primary burners, each with a heat diffuser, as well as a rotisserie burner and an infrared side burner. And though Napoleon’s trademark wavy grates can be frustrating to clean at times, the brand gets the materials right (9.5mm stainless steel). The infrared burner is a step above those from Weber and other more budget-focused brands. Recorded with an IR gun, the burner was pushing 1,100 degrees. That is charcoal-level heat, available in seconds.

Char-Griller E3001 3-Burner Gas Grill

Amazon Best Budget Gas Grill Char-Griller E3001 3-Burner Gas Grill

Cooking Space: 630 square inches

630 square inches Gas Type: Propane

Propane Max Temperature: ~600° F

There is serious firepower inside what looks like you’re run-of-the-mill grill that sits on the curb at Home Depot. The three-burner, multi-vent, barrel-style grill reaches temperatures in excess of 600 degrees without the use of an infrared burner, a necessary tool for most non-premium grills to hit temps that high. At 600 degrees, you’re able to put a proper sear on anything, not just grill marks (which, for reasons that take too long to explain here, are not what you want). This power is aided by the addition of heat diffusers over the burners — upside-down, V-shaped steel shields that even out heat distribution — and good airflow.

As with any frugal-minded grill, you shouldn’t expect it to stay in top shape for too long, but you won’t find a cheap grill packing this much ordinance.

Weber Spirit II E-210

Weber Best Beginner Gas Grill Weber Spirit II E-210

Excellent heat retention

Easy to move Stainless steel will quickly look dirty without a cover

Open skirt construction doesn't hide the propane tank

Cooking Space: 450 square inches

450 square inches Gas Type: Propane

Propane Max Temperature: 500° - 550° F

If you're into the gas grill scene, you're probably familiar with Weber's moderately-priced Spirit line, which comes in both two-burner (E-210) and three-burner (E-310). Our tester has been using the E-210 for four years, and he's a big fan of it as an entry-level grill. Thanks to a thick cast-iron body and small vent, our tester says the Spirit offered outstanding heat retention and heat-up times for the rather fuel-efficient 72 BTUs per square inch.

Mitch K.

While the original Spirit has a cabinet to hide away your propane tank, the Spirit II opts for an open design, making things look a bit less tidy. But our tester thinks the grill at least partly makes up for this by improving the wheel design of the original Spirt by swapping the small caster wheels that are shaky, hard to lock and difficult to move on uneven surfaces to one set of large 7 1/2-inch wheels that allow the Spirit II to be rolled easily through complicated backyards and uneven decks.

Char-Broil Signature Series Tru-Infrared 3-Burner Gas Grill

Amazon Best Infrared Gas Grill Char-Broil Signature Series Tru-Infrared 3-Burner Gas Grill

Really high max temperature Wheels feel a little cheap

Cooking Space: 420 square inches

420 square inches Gas Type: Propane

Propane Max Temperature: ~725° F



Char-Broil’s mid-sized, mid-market grill is an all-around great gas grill. You get the shiny, stainless look of the high-end grills in the $1,000-plus market for half the price, plus plenty of storage and a sauce burner on the side. Plus, it comes with all-important infrared tech, which raises its temperature ceiling substantially. The budget infrared grill uses perforated steel sheets over the super-charged burners to increase the max temperature to around 725 degrees.

The biggest downsides are assembly, which is a bit of a buzzkill at worst, and, again, cast-iron grates that aren't necessary at all. The grill hits the 600-degree mark before turning on the infrared burner; that's plenty of heat to achieve a brown crust before overcooking a piece of meat. The wheels also felt cheap, though they could likely be replaced without much issue.

Blackstone Culinary Pro 36-inch Cabinet Griddle



Best Gas Griddle Blackstone Culinary Pro 36in Cabinet Griddle

Has different temperature zones

Large 769 sq-in cook space can prepare an entire meal at once

Convenient connected hood Costs three times as much as the basic model

Propane pull-out shelf not lockable

Cutting board side shelf is unnecessary

Cooking Space: 769 square inches

769 square inches Gas Type: Propane

Propane Max Temperature: 650+° F

Our tester has been using Blackstone's Blackstone Culinary Pro 36-inch Cabinet Griddle for 9 months, and he describes it as "a beast." The 4-burner, 60,000-BTU design has a 769 sq-in cold rolled steel cooktop, and a base with built-in drawers and cabinets to store tools, cutting boards and your propane tank. This hefty griddle has casters to move it around and a built-in hood to protect the cooking surface when not in use. It also comes with a weather-proof cover to keep it dry (as you'll be storing this outside). Our tester notes that before using the flat top for the first time, you need to season the surface much like you'd season a cast-iron skillet — it's a simple process, but takes about an hour. This griddle is incredibly useful and can be used in a wide variety of applications to broaden your outdoor cooking repertoire. Heat it up to searing temps and get the perfect sears on steaks — you also don't have to worry about setting off smoke alarms in your house.

John Zientek

You can also control the cooking zones and prepare multiple components of your meal at the same time. The surface, when seasoned properly, is nonstick and super easy to clean. Our tester says having an outdoor griddle has been a game changer for how he cooks at home and is definitely something people should consider. He'd steer most people towards the more spartan Original 36 in Blackstone, which has the same cooktop and burners but a simple frame and far more accessible price. Our tester personally doesn't use the drawers and built-in cabinet very frequently (he'd rather keep spices and oils in a cool kitchen cabinet) and doesn't mind a visible propane tank. That said, if you're looking for the convenience of an all-in-one cabinet cooking station and want something top-of-the-line, it's tough to beat the Culinary Pro.

Fuego Element Hinged F21C-H

Home Depot Best Compact Gas Grill Fuego Element Hinged F21C-H

Impressive temperature range

Unique and striking design Wheels feel like an afterthought

Cooking Space: 346 square inches

346 square inches Gas Type: Propane

Propane Max Temperature: ~625° F

This grill’s design takes up as little space on your patio or porch as possible. And considering it can pull temperatures north of 500 degrees in 5 minutes or less (with max temps upward of 625), you’ve got a solid space-cost-firepower ratio brewing. It comes with enameled cast-iron grates standard and a cleverly offset lid handle, so opening and closing don’t threaten your arm hair. The Fuego can effectively grill about 15 burgers at a time, but what's perhaps most notable about it is its looks. This thing looks more like a Star Wars droid than a grill, and it owes its unique design to former chief computer designer at Apple, Robert Brunner. But you'll need to like where you place the Fuego, as even though its small, its tiny wheels aren't super useful when it comes time to move it.

Weber Traveler

Weber Best Gas Grill for Balconies Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill

Moving from point A to B is a breeze

Gets surprisingly hot for its size Temperature control isn't easy

Lacks grease guards for the burners

Grill cover must be purchased separately

Cooking Space: 320 square inches

320 square inches Gas Type: Propane

Propane Max Temperature: 500° - 550° F

Out of the box, the Weber Traveler took our tester less than five minutes to assemble and looks damn good, especially in that classic Weber red. Our tester made the silly mistake of assembling it inside, but fortunately, it travels like a suitcase, so he was able to wheel it outside with very little effort. Compared to other portable grills he's used – which can feel rickety, with wavering hoods like sheet metal – our tester says the Traveler feels sturdy and secure, and while he wouldn't consider it "lightweight", it's light enough to lift from the ground to the back of one's car.

Matthew Pastorius

The grill fits perfectly on our tester's back patio, and while he hasn't taken it on the road yet, he judges it would fit nicely in the back of a mid-size vehicle (anything smaller may require some serious maneuvering) heading to a tailgate or a weekend trip upstate. Our user notes that the Weber Traveler is extremely easy to use, has a surprising amount of grill space on the grates, heats up quickly and retains heat well. However, with only one burner, cooking more than one thing at a time is a little difficult, and controlling the temperature takes some practice. Moreover, it's only designed to reach ~500 degrees (though the meter says 600). Our tester wouldn't consider it a workhorse or a viable alternative to, say, the Spirit II, but he'd bet money on it being the best grill in its class on the market right now. As our tester put it, "It's a Weber, after all."

Napoleon Rogue XT 425 SIB

Best Gas Grill for Small Spaces Napoleon Rogue XT 425 SIB

Premium casters make it easy to move

Side burner lets you cook different things simultaneously

Stainless-steel exterior is rugged and rust-resistant Cast-iron grates on the side burner require maintenance and are prone to rust -

Expensive per square inch of grilling area

Cooking Space: 655 square inches

655 square inches Gas Type: Natural Gas

Natural Gas Max Temperature: 700+° F

The Rogue XT 425 SIB is what you buy when you want an everyday gas grill with a few tricks up its sleeve. This grill can do a lot, but our tester — who's been using the grill for a year — says it shines at weeknight dinners. It ignites quickly, preheats in a flash and comes with a few notable features that make it versatile for cooking a lot of things at once. The Napoleon's signature wave-shaped grates help prevent small, narrow foods like veggies from falling through, while the side burner can sear at extremely high temperatures or simmer sauces while other things cook.

Jack Seemer

Our tester finds that the grill rolls around easily thanks to the lockable caster wheels. Those, combined with the compactible side shelves, mean that the grill can quickly be tucked away in a corner when not in use. The sear plates, which cover burners, prevent flare-ups and keep the grill overall more hygienic. However, our tester notes that they're also one more thing to clean at the end of every season. A worthy trade-off — but worth mentioning, nonetheless.

Napoleon grills are famously well-built, and our tester found that the Rogue XT 425 SIB sticks to that script. After a full year, the stainless-steel finish shows very little rust and wear — even after getting caught in a few rainstorms. Our user did find, however, that the cast-iron grates on the infrared side burner are susceptible to rust — take extra care and consider storing them indoors when not in use. They're small enough to make it worth the hassle.

Weber Q 1200

Weber Best Portable Gas Grill Weber Q 1200

Folds away and fits in a trunk with ease At 30 pounds, it's not that light

Fold-out prep counters are cute, but we'd rather have a few more inches of grill

Cooking Space: 189 square inches

189 square inches Gas Type: Propane

Propane Max Temperature: ~475° F

A rule of thumb: if you want a portable or small grill, odds are you want a Weber. It couldn’t be more different than the iconic Smokey Joe, but its strength and value are just as clear. At first glance, it looks chintzy — it is not. A cast-aluminum body and lid provide balanced heat inside the grill and complete rust resistance. There’s space for about 10 burgers, and it gets hot enough (low 500 degrees range) to char them without overcooking. It’s ready to grill out of the box, and it’s about as good as truly portable grills get.

Our only qualm lies with the fold-out prep counters on the sides. While useful in theory, they're not quite big enough to use for most cooking tasks and the truth is we'd prefer Weber pump out a few more inches of grill space in their place.

Aspire By Hestan 36-Inch Freestanding Grill

BBQGuys Best Luxury Gas Grill Aspire By Hestan 36-Inch Freestanding Grill

Lifetime warranty

Spring-assisted hood is a nice touch

Ceramic heat distributors flip outward for easy cleaning Nearly $6K is a lot for a grill, no matter how great

Infrared burner and alternate colors cost extra

Cooking Space: 830 square inches

830 square inches Gas Type: Propane or Natural Gas

Propane or Natural Gas Max Temperature: 1,000° F

Hestans come in many, many configurations, but most share a few key attributes: luxe materials, clever fixes to common gas grill issues and wicked looks. This configuration sports two primary burners that, instead of a typical tent-like diffuser, are covered by a ceramic and stainless plate that provides wildly even, hot temperature control that is designed in such a way that, when dirty, can be flipped completely over to burn off on direct heat. This is accompanied by an optional rotisserie burner, an uber-powerful infrared burner and a slew of color options, which is extremely rare outside of the Webers of the world. Instead of cast-iron grates, the Hestan’s grates are thick-as-hell stainless steel, which is less prone to over-browning and easier to clean. These all make till, it's an awful lot of money for a grill, considering other options that will get you 90 percent there for a lot less money.

Kalamazoo Gourmet K500 Hybrid Fire

Kalamazoo Best Gas Grill for Professionals Kalamazoo Gourmet K500 Hybrid Fire

Made by hand in the U.S.

Obscenely high-end burners

Grates are thick steel with narrow slots cut into them, so food doesn't fall through Hard to justify $20,000 for a grill unless you own a restaurant

Cooking Space: 506 square inches

506 square inches Gas Type: Propane or Natural Gas (and charcoal + wood)

Propane or Natural Gas (and charcoal + wood) Max Temperature: 1,000° F

Kalamazoo’s grills are made to order in Kalamazoo, Michigan, under the watchful eye of its chief designer, head of product and total gear nerd Russ Faulk. The price tag its grills demand means you’re not buying a summer cookout machine — you’re buying another kitchen. Thankfully, its functionality backs that up.

A fact: there is no grill like the Hybrid Fire grill. It can cook with gas, yes, but it can also cook with wood, charcoal and even pellets. The build quality is such that it feels like it was made out of aircraft parts. The gas burners are cut from cast bronze for goodness sake. If you’re in a place to comfortably spend nearly twenty grand on a gas grill, you buy this and you don’t look back.