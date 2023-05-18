Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: An At-Home Aging Assessment on Sale, Pizza Oven Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
sponsored deal wellcore man running through shrubs
Wellcore

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Wellcore's Painless At-home Assessment Kit
sponsored deal wellcore man running through shrubs
Wellcore

SHOP NOW

Up to $160 Off

Increase Testosterone and Slow the Aging Process with Wellcore. Use code COOLVIP to get a Wellcore At-Home Assessment Kit for just $39 ($160 off!) today.

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
Ooni
Now 25% off
$299 AT OONI.COM

Making pizza at home has never been this good. One of our absolute favorite pizza ovens, the Karu 12 can reach 950 degrees in just 15 minutes, meaning you can cook a pie in just 60 seconds. Plus, you can use wood, charcoal or gas to fuel the flame.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

Clarks Wallabee
Clarks
Now 56% off
$70 AT CLARKS

A staple of the menswear world, the Clarks Wallabee is comfortable, looks good with any outfit you throw together and is the perfect upscale casual shoe.

READ OUR WALLABEE REVIEW

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Daybreak Ultralight Daypack
Hyperlite Mountain Gear
$229 AT HYPERLITEMOUNTAINGEAR.COM

Today only, save a super rare 15 percent on this pack from Hyperlite Mountain Gear. It's fully outfitted with bungee straps, an internal laptop compartment, daisy chains on the shoulder straps, internal and external pockets and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS

Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch Apres Pant
Huckberry
Now 45% off
$65 AT HUCKBERRY

The perfect lounge pant, Taylor Stitch's Apres Pant is made from super soft double-cloth waffle, has four pockets and, in our opinion, actually look good enough to leave the house in.

READ MORE ABOUT THE APRES DEAL

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss