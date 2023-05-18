Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Up to $160 Off
Increase Testosterone and Slow the Aging Process with Wellcore. Use code COOLVIP to get a Wellcore At-Home Assessment Kit for just $39 ($160 off!) today.
Making pizza at home has never been this good. One of our absolute favorite pizza ovens, the Karu 12 can reach 950 degrees in just 15 minutes, meaning you can cook a pie in just 60 seconds. Plus, you can use wood, charcoal or gas to fuel the flame.
A staple of the menswear world, the Clarks Wallabee is comfortable, looks good with any outfit you throw together and is the perfect upscale casual shoe.
Today only, save a super rare 15 percent on this pack from Hyperlite Mountain Gear. It's fully outfitted with bungee straps, an internal laptop compartment, daisy chains on the shoulder straps, internal and external pockets and more.
The perfect lounge pant, Taylor Stitch's Apres Pant is made from super soft double-cloth waffle, has four pockets and, in our opinion, actually look good enough to leave the house in.
