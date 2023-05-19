Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Early Memorial Day Deals
2
Meet the Modern Outdoor Furniture of Your Dreams
3
2024 Porsche Cayenne Review: Can't Keep a V8 Down
4
The Best Things We Drank in May 2023
5
Modern Materials and Striking Looks Come Together

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Nobull Workout Gear on Sale, Cotopaxi Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a shoe, a jacket, and a thermometer

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
REI
Now 25% off
$206 AT REI

Late spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Bowflex
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells
Bowflex
$379 AT BOWFLEX

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable dumbbell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

ThermoWorks Thermapen One
Thermoworks
Now 25% off
$75 AT THERMOWORKS

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

NoBull Graphite Matryx Trail Runner
NoBull
Now 17% off
$149 AT NOBULL

Once NoBull stormed into the gym and CrossFit world, it decided it was time to get into the mix in other fitness realms, too. The brand has developed these trail runners that put a grippy, trail-ready spin on its gym shoe.

READ MORE ABOUT NOBULL

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
Ooni
Now 25% off
$299 AT OONI.COM

Making pizza at home has never been this good. One of our absolute favorite pizza ovens, the Karu 12 can reach 950 degrees in just 15 minutes, meaning you can cook a pie in just 60 seconds. Plus, you can use wood, charcoal or gas to fuel the flame.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss