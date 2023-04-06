Nobull Covers More Than Just Fitness — and Some of It May Surprise You

When you think of , your brain likely conjures up images of high-performing CrossFit athletes burning through impressive feats of strength and athleticism. The brand's lineup of well-built training shoes and running kicks exudes that typical mantra of fitness and performance. But if you're a little more open-minded, you understand that "being fit" doesn't always entail hitting the weights or planning a high-tempo afternoon jog. There are plenty of activities and sports out there that can give your body its chance to move and perform.

You know who also understands this notion? Nobull, in sometimes surprising ways.

Flying in the face of being typecast as a gym-specific brand, Nobull offers a number of footwear silhouettes designed with alternative activities in mind. The lineup is wide-ranging, giving athletes plenty of opportunity to expand their regimen with style and efficiency underfoot.

So, as the brand continues its push into your shoe rack with some , here's a look at a few other activities Nobull supports via sport-specific silhouettes. While we have not been as hands-on with these offerings as we have the fitness ones, the fact that the solid upper construction and some tech from the original and carries over to these products inspires confidence that they can perform as well.

Golf

This leisurely activity is one that's heavily represented in the Nobull lineup, with the brand offering a unique spikeless outsole that's designed to create optimal traction on and off the course. also feature medial and lateral support, ideal for keeping firm in your stance through your entire shot. A 6mm heel-to-toe drop is also great for comfort and support as you walk from hole to hole.

Nobull golf shoes are available in a handful of upper constructions, including durable, water-resistant MATRYX, sleek, beautiful leather and breathable, sturdy ripstop. The ripstop profiles also feature an added Gore-Tex membrane, great for fending off those pesky rain delays.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Nobull sneaker if there weren't a number of colorways and designs to choose from, and this is where the brand stands out in the golf shoe space. You're able to choose from the more subdued hues of white, black and navy but also special designs with vibrant patterns. The most recent is the Masters Tournament-inspired profile, showcasing a midsole and outsole aesthetic inspired by the seasonal blossoms on display in Augusta, Georgia.

On-Court Activities

Stepping onto the court for a game of tennis or pickleball? Rolling out the agility ladder across the hardwood for some intermittent drills? The utilizes a precise herringbone outsole design, intended to ease those multidirectional cuts across various court surfaces. The brand also reworked the toe bumper, optimized for quick pivots and toe-drags when moving and landing in any direction.

The Court Trainer collection also showcases a handful of heights and colorways, like the navy and white mid profile below, but given the potential for abrasions across hardwood and composite court surfaces, these sneakers are only available in the brand's SuperFabric upper.

The Nobull lineup expands well beyond the gym and running route, keeping athletes equipped in whichever activity they choose. Nobull Nobull

Cycling

Clipless cycling shoes are far different than your normal dailies or flat-bottomed riders. Their cleats allow you to integrate with your bike pedals for more efficient, comfortable rides. That makes them very different from other types of shoes, yet even so, Nobull's unique approach leaves our in-house cycling geeks both fascinated and skeptical.



A perforated upper keeps the shoes lightweight and breathable, which could be good for high-octane spin sessions that can easily leave your feet in a sweaty pool post-training. Because of this open design, though, they may be best for more indoor-oriented rides.

If you want to venture into clipless riding, Nobull offers three colorways, including the Concrete option below. It is worth noting that you will need to purchase and make sure are compatible. (Two-bolt SPD cleats and pedals are also very common and won't work with these shoes.)

Turf

As the NFL Combine's , Nobull now offers footwear aimed at keeping you agile on artificial grass — and the is sort of a Frankenstein's monster. The upper is borrowed from the brand's Trainer+ silhouette for optimal support, stability and durability, while the rugged outsole design boasts nubby lugs that enhance traction with coverage that rises up onto the sidewall.

This silhouette is ideal for athletes who have a turf track at their disposal for high-intensity intervals, or for those who partake in turf-based rec sports such as flag football or perhaps Ultimate Frisbee.