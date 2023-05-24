Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: A Flint & Tinder Shorts Deal, Roger Federer's Ons on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Naglev Combat WP Boots
Now 20% off
$238 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

These boots are both lightweight and indestructible; grippy and good-looking; they're some of the best hiking boots you can buy, bar none. If you're tired of traditional, bulky leather boots, you can't go wrong with this major upgrade.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Now 40% off
$250 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Maneuverable, space-saving, powerful, effective, innovative — these are just a few words that describe this Dyson vacuum, and they're all spot-on accurate. If you need a vacuum to tackle those tough jobs around the house, this is the one for you.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

On Running The Roger Clubhouse
Now 20% off
$120 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Arguably the brand's most popular non-running silhouette, this Roger Federer-backed sneaker has style from tip to tail and the pedigree of an outstanding footwear brand backing it up.

READ MORE ABOUT ON'S ROGER SNEAKER

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Now 30% off
$244 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Pizza makes the perfect backyard meal, and this oven will let you cook the perfect pie every single time. In fact, it tops our list of the best pizza ovens you can buy for your home — and it was up against some stiff competition.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

Flint and Tinder 365 Short - 9-inch
Now 20% off
$62 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Shorts season is officially upon us, and these are some of the comfiest and most versatile around. Whether you're traveling by plane, hiking around your local trails or just hanging out in your backyard, these bottoms with keep you comfortable and looking stylish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHORTS

