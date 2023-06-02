Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: $100 Off the Best Pellet Grill Around, Lululemon Joggers for Less & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill
Now 13% off
$700 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Grilling season is upon us, and there's no better way to celebrate than $100 off our favorite pellet grill. The Traeger Pro 575 is easy to assemble and has an excellent stainless-steel build.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Apple AirTag, 4-Pack
$99 AT AMAZON

If you're traveling by plane this summer, then an AirTag is a must. And even if you won't be packing luggage, these location-tracking devices are a life hack for keeping track of your keys, wallet, pet and more.

THESE ARE THE BEST AIRTAG ACCESSORIES

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Now 38% off
$250 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

There's nothing better than cozying around a warm fire on a summer night, especially with one of Solo Stove's convenient, smokeless fire pits. And right now, in addition to the discount, you can use code FREEMESA for a free tabletop fire pit with purchase.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BONFIRE 2.0

Lululemon City Sweat Jogger
Now 54% off
$54 AT LULULEMON.COM

Everyone needs a good pair of joggers, and Lululemon's are some of the best. The versatile City Sweat Joggers are great for errand runs or workouts, thanks to quick-drying, stretchy material.

WE FOUND THE BEST JOGGERS FOR MEN

Branch Task Chair
Now 10% off
$251 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Our favorite office chair for those on a budget, the Branch Task Chair features a wide mesh back for ultimate comfort as well as adjustable lumbar support and arms. It offers the best quality ergonomics you'll find in a chair under $300.

WE TESTED THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

