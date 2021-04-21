Today's Top Stories
All the AirTag Accessories You Need to Know About

We've rounded all the AirTag accessories. From keychains to mounts, croakies to clips.

By Tucker Bowe
tech roundup
Courtesy

Apple is finally releasing its tiny item-tracking devices called AirTags. You'll be able to buy a single AirTag for $29 or a four-pack for $99, and they will be available on April 30. Given the nature of AirTags — they're designed to be placed on a wide variety of items and gadgets (and even your pet) — you'll likely need to buy an accessory to go along with it. (There's no keychain loop or magnetic clip integrated into AirTag, after-all.)

We've rounded all the AirTag accessories below. (Most are only available for preorder right now.

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
airtag leather key ring
Apple

$35.00

Apple's leather key ring is available in three different colors: dark blue, brown or red.

SHOP NOW

Apple AirTag Leather Loop
apple airtag leather loop
Apple

$39.00

This leather loop is designed to attach to your backpack, suitcase or even your belt strap.

SHOP NOW

Apple AirTag Loop
airtag loop
Apple

$29.00

This is the same as the above leather loop, except it's made of a polyurethane material. It's also available in four colors: orange, yellow, blue or white.

SHOP NOW

Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring
belkin secure holder with key ring
Belkin

$12.95

Belkin's key ring is available in four different colors: white, black, blue or pink.

SHOP NOW

Belkin Secure Holder with Strap
belkin secure holder with strap
Belkin

$12.95

The Belkin Secure Holder with Strap can be attached to any number of things, from a golf bag to a suitcase. It's available in four colors: white, black, blue or pink.

SHOP NOW

Nomad Leather KeyChain for AirTags
leather keychain
Nomad Goods

$39.95 $29.95

This Horween leather keychain wraps entirely around your AirTag. It's available in brown (pictured) or black.

SHOP NOW

Nomad Glasses Strap for AirTags
glasses strap
Nomad Goods

$39.95 $29.95

This pairs a lightweight TPU capsule and a cord that attaches to your glasses or sunglasses. It's basically a AirTag Croakie.

SHOP NOW

Moment Stretch Fabric Mount for AirTags
moment stretch fabric mount
Moment

$14.99

The silicone capsule has an adhesive back that you can stick to any hard surface, such as a drone, bike, snowboard, kayak or any other piece of gear.

SHOP NOW

Moment Curved Surface Mount for AirTags
moment curved surface mount for airtags
Moment

$14.99

The silicone capsule has an adhesive back that you can stick to any hard surface, such as a drone, bike, snowboard, kayak or any other piece of gear.

SHOP NOW

Moment Hard Shell Mount for AirTags
moment hard shell mount for airtags
Moment

$19.99

The capsule is made of rugged aramid fiber shell. It has an adhesive back that can be stuck to any hard surface, such as a drone, bike, snowboard, kayak or any other piece of gear.

SHOP NOW

wairco
Wairco

$19.00

This is magnetic clip that's designed to snap onto clothing. It's available in black, white or pink.

SHOP NOW

spigen
Spigen

$ 24.99 $ 19.99

This leather keychain comes with a functional carabiner. It's only available in black (for now).

SHOP NOW

spigen
Spigen

$ 24.99 $ 19.99

This is a morerugged keychain is made mostly of carbon fiber. It's only available in black (for now).

SHOP NOW

AirTag Hermès Key Ring
airtag hermès key ring
Apple

$349.00

Why so expensive? This key ring is made of either heritage Barénia leather or smooth Swift leather with contrasted saddle stitching. It's available in three different colors: orange, blue or brown.

SHOP NOW
AirTag Hermès Bag Charm
airtag hermès bag charm
Apple

$299.00

As with the other Hermès collection, this bag charm is made of heritage Barénia leather or smooth Swift leather with contrasted saddle stitching. It's available in three colors: orange, blue and brown.

SHOP NOW

AirTag Hermès Luggage Tag
airtag hermès luggage tag
Apple

$449.00

This luggage tag is made of heritage Barénia leather with contrasted saddle stitching.

SHOP NOW

