All the AirTag Accessories You Need to Know About
We've rounded all the AirTag accessories. From keychains to mounts, croakies to clips.
Apple is finally releasing its tiny item-tracking devices called AirTags. You'll be able to buy a single AirTag for $29 or a four-pack for $99, and they will be available on April 30. Given the nature of AirTags — they're designed to be placed on a wide variety of items and gadgets (and even your pet) — you'll likely need to buy an accessory to go along with it. (There's no keychain loop or magnetic clip integrated into AirTag, after-all.)
$35.00
Apple's leather key ring is available in three different colors: dark blue, brown or red.
$39.00
This leather loop is designed to attach to your backpack, suitcase or even your belt strap.
$29.00
This is the same as the above leather loop, except it's made of a polyurethane material. It's also available in four colors: orange, yellow, blue or white.
$12.95
Belkin's key ring is available in four different colors: white, black, blue or pink.
$12.95
The Belkin Secure Holder with Strap can be attached to any number of things, from a golf bag to a suitcase. It's available in four colors: white, black, blue or pink.
$39.95 $29.95
This Horween leather keychain wraps entirely around your AirTag. It's available in brown (pictured) or black.
$39.95 $29.95
This pairs a lightweight TPU capsule and a cord that attaches to your glasses or sunglasses. It's basically a AirTag Croakie.
$14.99
The silicone capsule has an adhesive back that you can stick to any hard surface, such as a drone, bike, snowboard, kayak or any other piece of gear.
$14.99
$19.99
The capsule is made of rugged aramid fiber shell. It has an adhesive back that can be stuck to any hard surface, such as a drone, bike, snowboard, kayak or any other piece of gear.
$19.00
This is magnetic clip that's designed to snap onto clothing. It's available in black, white or pink.
$ 24.99 $ 19.99
This leather keychain comes with a functional carabiner. It's only available in black (for now).
$ 24.99 $ 19.99
This is a morerugged keychain is made mostly of carbon fiber. It's only available in black (for now).
$349.00
Why so expensive? This key ring is made of either heritage Barénia leather or smooth Swift leather with contrasted saddle stitching. It's available in three different colors: orange, blue or brown.SHOP NOW
$299.00
As with the other Hermès collection, this bag charm is made of heritage Barénia leather or smooth Swift leather with contrasted saddle stitching. It's available in three colors: orange, blue and brown.
$449.00
This luggage tag is made of heritage Barénia leather with contrasted saddle stitching.